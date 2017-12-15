Interview with Bellator fighter, WWE alum, FEW-bound Jack Swagger

WWE alum Jack Swagger, who recently signed with Bellator MMA, will be in South Florida as he wrestles on a Fighting Evolution Wrestling Supershow on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Coral Springs High School.
Swagger (Jake Hager) will be joined by Ryback, The Headbangers, Teddy Long, The Pope D’Angelo Dinero and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat.
Audio interview with Swagger
Swagger, 35, of Perry, Oklahoma talks wrestling on the FEW show, wrestling in Australia and Canada and Mexico and South Africa and UK and United States, his decision to try MMA, his 2018 schedule and more.
Residing in Tampa, Swagger notes talking to pro wrestler and Bellator MMA fighter Bobby Lashley, American Top Team interest, his wife Catalina White who he met when they both were in WWE developmental for FCW in Tampa, his wife growing up in South Florida, and more.
Swagger discusses former WWE Superstar Mike Knox, naming his son Knox, earning a college degree in finance at the University of Oklahoma, going to work in Dallas, getting started in pro wrestling, University of Oklahoma’s Jim Ross, Oklahoma State University’s Jerry Brisco, any Olympic aspirations, University of Miami, Dutch Zeb Colter Mantell and more.
Swagger talks about Zeb Colter/Dutch Mantell, WrestleCade, UFC, pro wrestling influence on sports, MMA swagger, amateur wrestling background, WWE, and more.
Swagger mentions MMA Chael Sonnen, MMA Mighty Mouse Demetrious Johnson, University of Oklahoma wrestler and Swagger manager Daniel Rubenstein, University of Oklahoma wrestling teammate Matt Grice, playing football at the University of Oklahoma for Coach Bob Stoops, Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of University of Oklahoma, Swagger’s social media, his wife's social media, his We The People merch, King Mo, and more.
- Swagger at FEW in Coral Springs
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at Coral Springs High School, 7201 W. Sample Rd. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.
WWE alums Jack Swagger, Ryback and The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, TNA Wrestling alum The Pope D’Angelo Dinero, FEW Champ Soulman Alex G, FEW Flares Women’s Champ MJ Jenkins, Sweet Johnny Velvet, Red Velvett, JB Cool, Lea Nox, and more.
Visit:
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
For information on the FEW wrestling training center in Miami, call 305-742-0353.
- Swagger signs with Bellator MMA
Bellator recently reached a multi-fight, multi-year deal with Jake Hager, who was known as Jack Swagger during his nearly nine-year run with WWE.
The deal will see Hager, 35, make his MMA debut inside a Bellator cage at heavyweight in 2018.
A native of Perry, Oklahoma, Hager starred in wrestling at the collegiate level for the University of Oklahoma, where he was an All-American and set the school record for most pins in a single season at the 285-pound weight class with 30. Following graduation and supportive conversations with WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Brisco and Jim Ross, Hager made the transition to professional wrestling, signing with WWE.
Ross, the legendary WWE announcer, is an Oklahoma Sooner, and Brisco, a legendary wrestler and behind the scenes fixture in WWE, is a rival Oklahoma State Cowboy.
While in WWE, Hager won multiple titles, including the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, ECW Championship and WWE United States Championship,
After ending his run with the WWE earlier this year, Hager turned his sights toward another avenue, fully focusing on mixed martial arts skillset and testing himself against some of the best athletes in the world.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. It’s something that’s a prat of me so it makes sense. I’m very happy with the deal. I’ve felt a lot of love from Bellator,” Hager said in a release. “I think there are certain types of guys who need to be punched in the face and taste blood. I’ve always been a fan of MMA, I’ve been wrestling since I was five years old. It’s awesome to be with Bellator. They’re really going to put 100 percent towards it.”
Bellator President Scott Coker said. “I’m excited to see Jake Hager debut for Bellator in 2018. When I heard he was seriously interested in competing in MMA and when you look at what he did at the collegiate level, I was very interested in having him on our roster. I think Jake will expose new fans to Bellator from his previous run with WWE and he will be given every opportunity to prove that he’s the real deal inside the cage.”
Hager is the latest in a long line of high-profile signings Bellator has made recently and joins a heavyweight division that will crown a champion in 2018 through the recently announced eight-man Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.
Impact Wrestling star and WWE alum Bobby Lashley is also competing in Bellator at the heabyweight level.
WWE Universal Champ Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champ.
WWE alum CM Punk had a MMA match for UFC.
About Jake Hager:
Jake Hager (formerly WWE’s Jack Swagger) is contracted with Bellator MMA. The WWE alum made the announcement official on Nov. 13, 2017.
Hager is an American professional wrestler and former amateur wrestler who now competes on the pro wrestling circuit independently.
Prior to joining Bellator, Hager was best known for his 11 years as a WWE Superstar. Standing 6-foot-7, he is known in pro wrestling/sports entertainment as the “The Real American” whose motto is “We the People.”
In mid-2006, Hager signed a WWE contract, becoming a two-time world champion. His titles include the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the ECW Championship and the WWE United States Championship.
Hager attended the University of Oklahoma as a two-sport athlete, participating in football and wrestling, where he became an All-American. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2006 with a Bachelor’s degree in finance and signed with WWE shortly after.
Hager met his wife, Catalina White, while she was a professional wrestler with WWE. As Saylor James, Catalina wrestled in 2008-09 for FCW, the Tampa-based developmental wing of WWE. She grew up in Boca Raton, graduating from Pope John Paul II High School in 2004. They’ve been married for seven years and have two children, a 2-year-old girl, Presley, and a 6-year-old boy, Knox. They reside in Tampa.
Hager regularly hosts television programs and performs in wrestling matches in the United States and throughout the world including Australia and the United Kingdom.
