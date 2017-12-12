Interview with Brandi Rhodes about Ring of Honor, WAGS Atlanta

Interview with Brandi Rhodes of Ring of Honor’s Women of Honor during a Ring of Honor show in November 2017 at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.
Brandi, a former WWE ring announcer and former Impact Wrestling Knockout, discusses wrestling for Ring of Honor’s Women of Honor, the ROH title her husband Cody Rhodes earned, her dog, and also debuting on the next season of “WAGS Atlanta,” which premieres 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Never miss a local story.
Twitter https://twitter.com/TheBrandiRhodes?lang=en
- WAGS Atlanta 2018
E! drop kicks-off the new year with some high stakes relationship goals and some down-home southern hospitality when “WAGS Atlanta” (Wives and Girlfriends of Sports Stars Atlanta) premieres Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Brandi is a newcomer to the “WAGS Atlanta” cast.
She is married to pro wrestling star and actor Cody Rhodes and is the daughter-in-law of the late, great wrestling legend American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Brandi is a Ring of Honor wrestler in the Women of Honor division, a former Knockout pro wrestler for Impact Wrestling and a former ring announcer for WWE. She struggles with being married to a famous wrestler and the challenges it entails.
- About WAGS Atlanta
The series follows the relationships and glamorous lifestyles of Brandi Rhodes, Ariel Anderson, Niche Caldwell, Kierra Douglas, Kaylin Jurrjens, Kesha Norman, Shuntel “Telli” Swift, Sincerely Ward, and Hope Wiseman. These nine tight-knit Atlanta-based wives and girlfriends of today’s hottest professional athletes live life unapologetically, with no boundaries and no filters within the infamous social life of Atlanta.
In the eight episode season, viewers will see these ambitious, strong-minded women build their brands and navigate friendships and their high-profile romances, all while taking the Atlanta social scene by storm alongside their leading men. Bonded by long-time friendships, the ladies of “WAGS Atlanta” work to make their own dreams a reality – empowering each other, celebrating their successes, and working to find ways to balance their own careers and interests with the demands of their partner's sports schedules.
From business owners to interior designers, these women are making their mark and redefining what it means to be a power couple. It’s not all glitz and glamour however, these couples encounter tough situations including infidelity, suspensions, and ultimatums, forcing them to fight for their relationships in order to prove that a southern belle and a big-time baller really can have it all.
“WAGS Atlanta” is produced by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola, Paul Yuan and James Dubose serving as Executive Producers, along with co-executive producer Lynsey Dufour.
Follow along on social:
Facebook - @WAGSOfficialOnE
Instagram - @WAGS
Twitter - @WAGSOnE
- ROH Final Battle
Ring of Honor's Final Battle PPV is 9 p.m. ET Friday, Dec. 15 from the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
MAIN EVENT: ROH WORLD CHAMPION “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY RHODES vs. DALTON CASTLE
DREAM MATCH, NON-TITLE: IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. JAY LETHAL
ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY and CHRIS SABIN) vs. BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA and CHUCKIE T.)
ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR CORNERS ELIMINATION MATCH: SHANE TAYLOR vs. SILAS YOUNG vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING
ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS: ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE and THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. FLIP GORDON, DRAGON LEE and TITAN
SPECIAL ATTRACTION MATCH: MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AERIAL ASSASSIN” WILL OSPREAY
GRUDGE MATCH: THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS and FRANKIE KAZARIAN) VS. WAR MACHINE (RAY ROWE and HANSON)
http://www.rohwrestling.com/live/events/2017/dec/15/121517-final-battle-ppv-new-york-ny
Watch ROH
- Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV
- Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET in Canada on the FIGHT NETWORK
- Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WATCHCHARGE.com
- http://www.rohwrestling.com
- Every Weekend on a local Sinclair Station.
West Palm Beach: 8 p.m. Saturday WTCN (http://azteca48.com/); 12:05 a.m. Saturday WPEC (http://cbs12.com/); 11 p.m. Saturday WTVX (http://azteca48.com/).
- Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments