Pro wrestling schedule in South Florida with video interviews

Upcoming pro wrestling events, shows in South Florida
- CCW in Coral Springs
In memory of Dave Johnson
Coastal Championship Wrestling with WWE alums MVP and Hurricane Helms is 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in North Broward County.
MVP is a Miami original who got his pro wrestling start on the South Florida indies.
Archive interview with MVP:
Hurricane Helms is bringing a new super hero in training.
Interview with Hurricane Helms in August to promote the September CCW show, which was postponed because of Hurricane Irma:
The main event is CCW Champ G.O.A.T. vs. Santos in a steel cage.
Also see international star Santana Garrett, CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden, Southeastern Champ Cha Cha Charlie, former NWA Heavyweight Champ Kahagas, Stryker Ramirez, The Technical Alchemist David Mercury with Old Big Daddy Wiley and the inaugural COLOSSAL TUSSLE Battle Royal.
The show is dedicated to the memory of The Blackheart Dave Johnson.
Visit www.ccwevents.com.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Ever wanted to be a pro wrestler? A referee? A valet/manager? The Main Event Training Center is in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-548-5779.
- Sweetwater Wrestling in Miami
The Sweetwater Wrestling Fan Fest, presented by City of Sweetwater Commissioner Cecilia Holtz-Alonso, is Saturday, Dec 9 at Jose Mas Canosa Park, 250 SW 114th Ave., Miami.
The event is free.
There will be a meet-n-greet with former WCW star Glacier, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Bell time 6 p.m.
Triple Threat Match for the Sweetwater Title: Former TNA Star Jesse Neal vs. ROH and International Star Chris Silvio vs. Maxx Stardom, who has appeared on NXT TV. The special enforcer is WWE alum The Warlord.
Former RONIN Heavyweight Champion, Alex Chamberlainn vs. 205 LIVE’s Mr. Studtacular Brysin Scott.
Dream Match: Must be a Winner: Ernest R. Alexander (ERA), who has appeared on WWE TV, vs. The Young Lion Alexander James.
FEDERATED Heavyweight Championship Match: Rey Fury (c) vs. Vertigo The Cure Rivera.
Grudge Match: Alexander Zane vs. Dez Griffin.
The Mecha Wolf vs. Lacey Lane
Three-Way Lucha Strong Style Match: Locura vs. The Aztec Warrior Alex Cruz vs. The Anti-Luchador Markos Espada with Mila Naniki.
As seen on WWE NXT, The Metro Brothers vs. Sasso Rivera and a mystery tag team partner.
Womens Wild Card Tag Team Match: Team Florida (Mila Naniki and Roxy Rouge) vs. Team New England/New Orleans (Hellen Vale and Amaiya Jade).
Reserve your free tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sweetwater-wrestling-fan-fest-…
Donations are welcome at the door or via Eventbrite.
- FEW in Coral Springs
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at Coral Springs High School, 7201 W. Sample Rd. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.
WWE alum Jack Swagger, Ryback and The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher), WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, TNA Wrestling alum The Pope D’Angelo Dinero, FEW Flares Women’s Champ MJ Jenkins, Soulman Alex G, Sweet Johnny Velvet, Red Velvett, JB Cool, Lea Nox, and more.
Visit:
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
For information on the FEW wrestling training center in Miami, call 305-742-0353.
- Gangrel Wrestling Asylum Show/Toy Drive
The new Gangrel Wrestling Asylum has a free wrestling show coupled with a toy drive at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17 at its training center at1982 Tigertail Blvd., Bldg 9, in Dania Beach.
Joining Gangrel are Chico Adams, British Wolf, Alex Chamberlain, Anna Diaz, Dynamite Didi, Golden Boy, Vertigo The Cure Rivera, Lost Soul Ricky Rush, Maxx Stardom, and more.
WWE alum Gangrel has trained wrestlers in California and Florida.
https://www.facebook.com/GWAFLORIDA/
- WWE Raw TV in Miami
WWE Raw is live on New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1, 2018) at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home to the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m. Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.
Tickets are on sale.
Visit http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-raw-1
Check out https://twitter.com/WWE
- BluePrint in Deerfield Beach
BluePrint Pro Wrestling’s debut is Saturday, Jan. 6 at the DS SportsPlex, 3650 SW 10th St., off Powerline Road in Deerfield Beach.
Ring of Honor wrestler Flip Gordon vs. Lucha Underground wrestler Matt Cross.
Also, WWE alum Gangrel, Dynamite Didi, Barrington Hughes, Carlos Gabriel, Troy Hollywood, Spoiled Brats (Salina De La Renta and Aria Blake), Beastly Brody, Snoop Strikes, Saieve Al Sabah, Alexander Zane, Markos Espada, Anna Diaz, Hunter Law, Jayson Falcone, Metro Bros, Alex Todd, Omar Amir with Skinny Vinny, Wolfe Taylor, Leon Scott and more.
WSVN Ch.7’s Chris Van Vliet of Deco Drive will be the ring announcer. Chris is a big pro wrestling fan and has interviewed many wrestling superstars.
Visit www.BluePrintWrestling.com.
- Brain Buster in Hollywood
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling returns to Hollywood on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at the Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Rd. Ext. 33024.
Pre-show meet-n-greet with WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko.
Also, WWE alum Monster Tarver, Ronin Champ Martin Stone (NXT alum Danny Burch), Brandi Lauren (Impact Wrestling’s Ava Storie), International superstar Santana Garrett, Jon Davis, Kory Chavis, Rhett Giddins, Vandal, Craig Classic, Aaron Epic, Hughes, Maxx Stardom and more.
General admission $10, VIP $15.
Tickets: www.paypal.me.brainbusterpro
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
- Mick Foley, Pentagon Jr., Scott Steiner, FSCW in Miami
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Lucha Underground start Pentagon Dark and former WCW World Champ Scott Steiner will be at Paradise City Comic Con at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
The event is Jan. 12-14. They will be signing autographs, posing for photos and talking shop.
Pentagon Dark and Big Poppa Pump will be there all three days. Foley will be there Jan. 12-13.
Also, Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling returns to the MACC for Paradise City Comic Con.
FSCW features pro wrestling matches with trained pro wrestlers in cosplay.
Past shows included Skeletor, Evillynn, Mr. Satan with Jimmy Firecracker, Deadpool, Bane, Jinx, The Mario Brothers, Yoko Littner, Roadhog, Junk Rat, Vixen, The Shocker, Batroc The Leaper, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Mileena, Dovahkiin, Sabretooth, T-Rex with John Hammond, Team Rocket and more.
Indie wrestlers involved include Leva Bates, Angel Rose, Su Yung, Clara Sinclare, Zane Riley, Jake Manning, and Jason Cade. Debuting are Leon Scott as Beast-Man (He-Man), Lea Nox as Yang Xiao Long (RWBY) and Milo Beasley taking over duties as Shocker.
Big matches are the FSCW title match between Mr. Satan (Edward Main Man Malken) and Skeletor (Alex Chamberlain) and a Tag Team Turmoil Championship Match featuring Team Rocket (Dynamite DiDi and Kelevra), Junkrat and Roadhog (Aron Agony and Riley), Deadpool and Jinx (Manning and Bates), Shocker and Batroc (Beasley and John Beaver), the Gotham Goons (Gentleman Jim Sherbert and TC Read), and a mystery tag team.
Your commissioner is Dan Parella as Zapp Brannigan from Futurama. Your ring announcer The Voice Heather Kid Cadet Reicher as April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
http://paradisecitycomiccon.com/fantasy-super-cosplay-wrestling-fscw/
Pentagon Dark from “Lucha Underground” will be a special guest at the comic con. “Lucha Underground” is on El Rey Network.
- WWE alum Batista at Florida Supercon
WWE alum Batista, who stars in Guardians of the Galaxy, will be at Florida Supercon on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.
http://floridasupercon.com/dave-bautista/
Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling, which features pro wrestling matches with trained pro wrestlers in cosplay, will also be part of Florida Supercon from July 12-15.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
