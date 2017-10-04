Historic MMA broadcast via Combate Americas, Telemundo Deportes

Combate Americas and Telemundo Deportes announced at a news conference on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in Miami, a landmark partnership to produce the first Telemundo broadcast of a live mixed martial arts event. COPA COMBATE is an epic, one-night, eight-man tournament on Nov. 11, with the winner earning $100,000. WWE alum Alberto Del Rio (second from left) participated in the conference, which included some of the combatants. Photo Courtesy DKC Public Relations