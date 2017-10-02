Proud WWE NXT Champ Drew McIntrye looks forward to NXT Miami

Drew McIntrye loves what he does.
You can hear it in his voice, see it in his work and feel it in his passion.
If he could have started training to be a pro wrestler, when he was 6, he would have.
So the Scottish-born combatant waited til he was 15 -- still very young -- training in England at the Frontier Wrestling Alliance Academy. He would commute 12 hours to train, because of the very limited pro wrestling school options around him.
McIntyre has come a long way since then, too.
McIntrye, 32, is the NXT Champion, and he is excited and proud to represent the company and the roster, which is one of the hardest working around.
In South Florida, you can see that hard working ensemble -- with McIntyre leading the way -- for one of its rare shows in Miami. The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables once again welcomes the WWE-branded grouping for a stellar show on Friday, Oct. 6.
McIntrye, a talented wrestler who is a bit wiser, is making the most of a rare second chance with WWE, and in his short time back, he has already captured the coveted NXT title.
McIntyre beat Glorious Bobby Roode to win that NXT belt in August at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. A confident individual, who believes in the NXT roster, the product and himself, he is also a team player.
The well built 6-5, 240-pound wrestler conducted an interview to hype #NXTMiami.
In the three-part audio interview below, the college credentialed McIntrye discusses returning to WWE, joining NXT, becoming the NXT champion, Scotland, England, training, family, university, 3MB and more.
The 3MB Effect
3MB in WWE consisted of Jinder Mahal, Heath Slater and McIntyre. Creative didn’t have anything for them individually, but collectively, they joined forces for a comedic air-band playing wrestling trio, which put a lot of smiles on faces. They lasted almost two years (2012-14).
After disbanding, Slater was the sole survivor remaining with the publicly-traded company. Mahal and McIntyre later returned to WWE, and each member has become a champion, two currently.
Mahal is the champion of SmackDown Live, McIntrye in NXT, and Slater is a former WWE tag champ.
NXT in Miami
WWE NXT is returning to Miami in October.
#NXTMiami is Friday, Oct. 6 at The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Bell time 7:30 p.m.
