ROH Matt Taven of The Kingdom looks to rule pay-per-view

Matt Taven of The Kingdom is one of the top wrestlers in Ring of Honor. Taven along with court members TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia will be featured during Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor XV at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 22 on pay-per-view from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas. Picasa Courtesy Ring of Honor/Photo By Bruno Silveria