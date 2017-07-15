WWE Stephanie McMahon, Dolphins Stephen Ross win ENSPIRE awards

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Awards, which recognize individuals who have taken risk and used an innovative approach to helping the disadvantaged through the power of sports, were presented to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, the Orlando City Soccer Club and The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality.
They received the honor during the third annual Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by ESPN and sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company on Tuesday, July 11. Hosted by Laila Ali and Mike Greenberg, the event gathered leagues, teams, individuals and members of the sporting community in Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE’s The Novo to celebrate those who have used the power of sports to make a positive impact on society.
McMahon helps raise funds and awareness for partners including Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Be a STAR. Her innovative approach to giving back is highlighted through her passion for pediatric cancer research through Connor’s Cure, a fund she set up in honor of a young WWE fan, which has raised more than $1 million and assisted more than 100 families around the world.
The Orlando City Soccer Club united together after the tragic Orlando shooting on June 12, 2016, to help aid in inclusion and respect. Though it came with risk, the club and its dedicated supporters crafted a bold, inspired and innovative response, and have helped raise $500,000 through the OneOrlando Fund.
The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) was established by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to harness the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress. Since its founding, RISE programs have reached more than 30,000 students, coaches and athletic staff.
Highlights of the evening will be showcased during a one-hour program on ESPN on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET.
More than $1.1 million was raised through the Sports Humanitarian Awards, which will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at The V Foundation. Additionally, ESPN will grant an additional $1 million to the charities of the nominees and winners. In total, more than $2 million will be distributed to the community as a result of the initiative.
- WWE in Miami
WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE house show (no TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour, featuring SmackDown superstars on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
See WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, United States Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champs The Usos, Mr. Money in the Bank Baron Corbin, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, The Ascension, Carmella and more. Talent subject to change.
Special VIP Packages available.
Tickets: http://www.wwe.com/wwe-live-summerslam-heatwave-tour-miami
http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-live
#WWELive
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience.
WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 25 languages.
WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
For information on its global activities, go to
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments