GFW/Impact Wrestling remembers Pulse Nightclub, welcomes Marrero

GFW/Impact Wrestling welcomed Tony Marrero (center) to the Impact Zone during TV tapings at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Marrero, who survived the horrific attack last year at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, was part of GFW/Impact Wrestling’s “Remembering Pulse Nightclub, 1 Year Later” on Monday, July 3. Pictured with him are friends David Caban (left) and Joey Rivera. Photo By Jim Varsallone