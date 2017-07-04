GFW/Impact Wrestling remembers Pulse Nightclub, welcomes Marrero

Tony Marrero is a survivor, an inspiration and a person.
Part of the horrific tragedy last year at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Marrero miraculously survived five bullets to the back and arm.
On Monday, July 3, GFW/IMPACT Wrestling welcomed him to the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando for “Remembering Pulse Nightclub, 1 Year Later.”
The ceremony occurred before taping began for an upcoming episode of IMPACT on Pop TV. Impact Wrestling broadcaster/ring announcer Jeremy Borash introduced Marrero to the respectful crowd, and he said a few impactful words.
Marrero, an Orlando resident, went to the club that Sunday night with his best friend, Luis. Tony was shot four times in the back and once in the arm. Miraculously, Tony survived, despite incredible loss of blood and nearly dying en route to the hospital.
Luis did not survive.
Tony was a guest multiple times on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and once was surprised by an appearance from singer Katy Perry, as it was Perry’s song “Rise” that was his motivation to keep fighting during rehabilitation.
Marrero Video Interview After Ceremony at Impact Zone
GFW/IMPACT Wrestling is celebrating its 15-year anniversary, and the vast majority of the events and matches over that stretch have been in Orlando. GFW/IMPACT Wrestling did not have any events in Orlando in June 2016, so to mark the one year, which was on Monday, June 12, 2017, company officials chose the first Monday (July 3, 2017) that GFW/IMPACT Wrestling returned to Orlando to conduct a tribute.
In the early-morning hours of June 12, 2016, a lone gunman killed 49 people inside Pulse Nightclub, making it both the deadliest mass shooting by a single shooter and the deadliest incident of violence against LGBT people in U.S. history.
The world cried, including GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, as Orlando is its home, too. Pulse Nightclub is about a 20-minute drive from The Impact Zone.
To honor the victims and survivors, GFW/IMPACT Wrestling on July 3 also placed rainbow-colored ribbons on 49 chairs inside The Impact Zone, one for each victim.
“The Pulse Nightclub tragedy affected everyone, especially all of us at GFW/IMPACT Wrestling as Orlando is our second home, having spent so many nights here over the past 15 years,” Jeff Jarrett, the founder and current Chief Creative Officer for GFW/IMPACT Wrestling, said in a release. “Tony’s story brings tears, but it also carries hope, courage and strength. We are truly honored that Tony is part of GFW/IMPACT Wrestling’s ‘Remembering Pulse Nightclub, 1 Year Later.’”
- IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS
at Universal Studios Orlando
Impact Wrestling TV tapings continue July 5-6 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.
See Alberto El Patron, Lashley, Sienna, EC3, The Blue Print Matt Morgan, Cowboy James Storm, Madison Rayne, Moose, Bram, Trevor Lee, Allie, Robbie E, Jessie Godderz, Low-Ki, Ava Storie, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Rosemary, Rockstar Spud, Abyss, ODB, Chris Adonis, and LAX with Miami’s Diamante and Konnan and more.
Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.
- Impact Wrestling on Pop
Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on Fight Network and GameTV in Canada.
Visit http://impactwrestling.com/
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments