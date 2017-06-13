Ticket on sale dates for WWE SmackDown house show in Miami

WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE house show (no TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour, featuring SmackDown superstars on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14. Tickets on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.
See WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, United States Champion Kevin Owens, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champs The Usos, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, The Ascension and more. Talent subject to change.
Special VIP Packages available.
Tickets: http://www.wwe.com/wwe-live-summerslam-heatwave-tour-miami
http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-live
#WWELive
