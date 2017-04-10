Blue Meanie on The Roman Show from PWR Party Orlando

Former ECW and WWE wrestler The Blue Meanie says the professional wrestling stable the Blue World Order would fit in today’s world.
The Blue Meanie spoke to The Roman Show at the Pro Wrestling Report Shenanigans VIP Party, hosted by Kevin Nash, at The Pub at Pointe Orlando on Saturday, April 1 during WrestleMania Week.
“I think the BWO would do well today. I think as far as doing parodies in wrestling me, Stevie Richards and Super Nova were innovators when it comes to doing parodies,” he said. “We were doing parodies like we were KISS one time, BWO, and then you turn on WWE television, and you see DX doing a parody of the Nation of Domination stuff like that. I think WWE was watching ECW TV. I was doing parodies with other people. The guys from the NWO were cool about it. Kevin Nash said, ‘imitation is the best form of flattery.’ When we did it, we weren’t doing it to insult. We did it to celebrate the biggest thing in wrestling at the time.”
He also voiced his opinion about the Bullet Club.
“What’s old is new again,” he said. “NWO did their thing in the 90s. The Bullet Club is carrying that tradition. The NWO is cool. It’s beautiful when wrestlers could work together. The Bullet Club is a great thing, and another 20 years from now someone will do something else. “
The Blue Meanie also discussed hanging out with former colleagues.
“I like doing these things cause it’s like a high school reunion,” he said. “I get to see friends I haven’t seen in a long time. Plus these events hurt a lot less. I get to interact with the fans. I am a people person.”
He also talked about training at the world famous Monster Factory in New Jersey; helping MMA fighter Matt Riddle train in professional wrestling and more.
