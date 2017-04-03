New England Patriots player gets his Mojo going at WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania returned to City Beautiful at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl, on Sunday, April 2, and New England Patriots tight end and WWE fan Rob ‘Gronk’ Gronkowski got involved in the 33rd version of the Super Bowl of sports entertainment.
Gronk was just minding his own business, having fun, seated front row for the spectacular.
When it was time for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, that’s when things got a little interesting.
We’ll jump ahead.
The Final Five: Killian Dain from NXT’s Insanity, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn.
O’Neil was eliminated by Zayn who was eliminated by Dain.
Remaining: Rawley, Mahal, Dain.
Mahal tossed Rawley out of the ring through the second rope and followed him to inflict more punishment. That’s when Mahal spotted New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Mahal smirked at Gronk as he was encouraging Mojo. Mahal then went face-to-face with Gronk, grabbed his drink, took a sip and tossed the rest back at him.
An infuriated Gronk walked over the guard rail, and a female security guard stopped him. Don’t know if she knew the format, but then Gronk continued, taking off his shirt and entering the ring.
With the crowd shouting its approval, Gronk went into football mode -- three-point stance -- and charged through Mahal, sending him sprawling.
Mojo recovered and threw out Dain. Mojo then followed up by eliminating a stunned Mahal to win the prestigious battle royal.
Gronk, who returned to his front row seat, cheered wildly.
He re-entered the ring to body bump the victorious Mojo and then slapped Mojo’s chest a couple of times.
Your Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner…Mojo Rawley.
Record Setting
WWE announced that WrestleMania 33 became the highest-grossing event in the history of Camping World Stadium and broke the stadium’s attendance record with 75,245 fans from all 50 states and 62 countries.
