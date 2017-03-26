Plenty to do during WWE WrestleMania Week in Orlando

Plenty to do and see during WWE WrestleMania Week in and around Orlando.
WWE will host about 29 events in seven days in City Beautiful. That’s amazing...but that’s not all. Other promotions and wrestling talent will be running fan fests, shows and parties during that time, when the world converges onto the host WrestleMania area/city/county.
Here is a list.
Of course, schedule and talent subject to change.
WWE Superstore at various locations during WrestleMania Week
https://shop.wwe.com/superstore
------------------------
Wednesday, March 29
5:45 p.m.: Atomic Wrestling Entertainment presents Rock N Brawl at GILT Nightclub Orlando; featuring appearances from Colt Cabana, Joey Ryan, Leva Bates, ODB, Gangrel, Chico Adams, Jesse Neal, Swoggle and Jesus Rodriguez.
https://www.facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment/
8 p.m.: Punk Pro Wrestling at Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee Rd., Suite 620
https://twitter.com/TeamVisionDojo
11:30 p.m.: AWE presents Sleaze Talk with Joey Ryan at Team Vision Dojo
https://www.facebook.com/AtomicWrestlingEntertainment/
https://twitter.com/TeamVisionDojo
-------------------------
Thursday, March 30
11 a.m.: Training Seminar with Impact Wrestling star Robbie E at the Tean Vision Dojo
https://twitter.com/TeamVisionDojo
1:30 p.m.: Training Seminar with WWE alum Marty Jannetty at the Tean Vision Dojo
https://twitter.com/TeamVisionDojo
3 p.m.: Charlotte Flair autograph signing at Toys R Us, Millenia Plaza, 4607 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando 32939.
4 p.m.: The Art of Wrestling Podcast with Colt Cabana and guest WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko at the Tean Vision Dojo
https://twitter.com/TeamVisionDojo
4 p.m.: WrestleCon 2017 Launch Party at the Wyndham Orlando Resort; featuring appearances from Jim Ross, Ric Flair and Sting
5 p.m.: Fighting Evolution Wrestling- FEW Wrasslin’ Party at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQmCp6XghsU&feature=youtu.be
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
5:30 p.m.: Training Seminar with WWE alum Eugene Nick Dismore at the Tean Vision Dojo
https://twitter.com/TeamVisionDojo
6 p.m.: Orlando City Wrestling and Full Throttle Pro Wrestling present:#DowntownThrowdown at GILT Nightclub; Matches include Joe Gacy vs. Aaron Epic in an IGNITE Wrestling Showcase Match; Greek God Dimitrios Papadpnious vs. Lucha World Order’s Jon Cruz; Taya Valkyrie vs. Dulce Garcie (Lucha Underground’s Sexy Star); Ethan Carter III vs. Bull James; Brandi Lauren vs. Angel Rose vs. Su Yung vs. Kennadi Brink vs. Aria Blake vs. Lacey Lane vs. Veda Scott.
Plus, Ricochet, Moose and more.
http://ipwwrestlingfl.wixsite.com/orlandocitywrestling
http://fullthrottlepro.wixsite.com/mysit
6 p.m.: WWE WrestleMania Axxess at the Orange County Convention Center
7 p.m.: WaleMania III at Tier Nighclub
8 p.m.: Evolve at the Orlando Live Events Center; featuring appearances from EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams and Fred Yehi, Drew Gallowaw, Zack Sabre Jr., Matt Riddle, Ethan Page, ACH, Darby Allin, Chris Dickinson, Jaka and Jason Kincaid
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
8 p.m.: FEW Survive Live Pro Show at Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
8:30 p.m.: Wrestle Pro at the Wyndham Orlando Resort
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
10 p.m.: Brian Christopher Too Sexy Party at Empire Lounge in Winter Park, near Orlando
---------------------
Friday, March 31
9 a.m.-10 p.m.: Fighting Evolution Wrestling- FEW Wrasslin’ Party at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQmCp6XghsU&feature=youtu.be
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. WrestleCon at the Hyatt Regency Orlando
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
11 a.m.: Training Session at the Team Vision Dojo
https://twitter.com/TeamVisionDojo
Noon: Progress at the Orlando Live Events Center
https://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
Noon: FEW - Florida Legends at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
1 p.m.: Charlotte Flair autograph signing at Cricket Wireless, 1355 Sand Lake Rd., Suite 2, Orlando
2:30 p.m.: Training Seminar with WCW alum Glacier at the Tean Vision Dojo
https://twitter.com/TeamVisionDojo
3 p.m.: FEW FLARES all women’s show at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
4 p.m.: Rev Pro (UK) at the Wyndham Orlando Resort
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
4 p.m.: Evolve at the Orlando Live Events Center; featuring appearances from EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams and Fred Yehi, Drew Gallowaw, Zack Sabre Jr., Matt Riddle, Ethan Page, ACH, Darby Allin, Chris Dickinson, Jaka and Jason Kincaid
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
5 p.m.: Kevin Owens autograph signing at Walgreens, 8021 International Dr., Orlando 32819
5 p.m.: WWE WrestleMania Axxess at the Orange County Convention Center off International Drive
7 p.m.: Fighting Evolution Wrestling - FEW Wrasslin’ Party continued: Pro wrestling show at the Downtown Orlando Recreation Complex, followed by a live performance by certified platinum recording artists YING YANG TWINS and the man that made you “Wobble”... V.I.C.
https://universe/wrasslinparty
8 p.m.: WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at the Amway Arena
http://www.ticketmaster.com/Wwe-Hall-Of-Fame-2017-tickets/artist/2320008
8 p.m.: Chikara at the Orlando Live Events Center
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket/
8 p.m.: Brain Buster Pro at the Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcossee Rd., Suite 620.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
8:30 p.m.: WrestleCon 2017 Supershow at Wyndham Orlando Resort; featuring appearances from Shannon Moore, Andrew Everett, Trevor Lee, Sami Callihan, Tommy Dreamer, Jack Evans, Angelico, Pentagon Jr, Fenix, Joey Ryan, Ricochet, Masato Tanaka, Jeff Cobb, Shane Strickland, 2 Cold Scorpio, Colt Cabana and John Hennigan
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets
10 p.m.: Brian Christopher Too Sexy Party at Empire Lounge in Winter Park, near Orlando
Midnight: Kaiju Big Battle at the Orlando Live Events Center
https://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
---------------------
Saturday, April 1
8 a.m.: WrestleMania Axxess Session 1 at the Orange County Convention Center
9 a.m.-10 p.m.: Fighting Evolution Wrestling- FEW Wrasslin’ Party at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQmCp6XghsU&feature=youtu.be
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: WrestleCon at the Hyatt Regency Orlando
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
11 a.m.: Ric Flair autograph signing at Footlocker at Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail
http://www.wwe.com/come-meet-ric-flair-in-orlando-florida
Noon: Shimmer Women Athletes at the Orlando Live Events Center
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
Noon: Wrestling Revolver at WrestleCon: Pancakes & Piledrivers at the Wyndham Orlando Resorts Palm Room; Matches include Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland, AR (Dante) Fox vs. Lio Rush vs. Serpentico vs. MDogg Matt Cross vs. Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett and two more entrants in an Open Invite Scramble Ladder Match, Eddie Kingston vs. Masato Tanaka, Su Yung vs. Manscout Jake Manning in a Battle of the Sexes, Dave and Jake Crist with JT Davidson vs. Angelico and Closed Out in a Fan Brings the Presents Match, Sami Callihan vs. Mr. Athletic Jeff Cobb; Brian Cage vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Rey Fenix vs. ACH in a Four Way Dance
facebook.com/events/352598175087206.
facebook.com/pwrevolver, twitter.com/pwrevolver
Noon: FEW Mid-Day Classic at Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
1 p.m.: WrestleMania Axxess Session 2 at the Orange County Convention Center
1 p.m.: New Day autograph signing at Lids at Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail
http://www.wwe.com/come-meet-the-new-day-in-orlando-florida
1:30-4 p.m.: What Culture Pro Wrestling at the Orlando Sports Center; featuring appearances from Joseph Connors, Joe Hendry, Martin Kirby, El Ligero, Grado, Primate and Drake
2 p.m.: Ring of Honor presents Festival of Honor at the Lakeland Center; featuring autograph signings, unique photo opportunities, a Q-&-A session and a special Women of Honor show.
CMLL LUCHADORAS SHOWCASE: LA AMAPOLA vs. MARCELA
KELLY KLEIN vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO
MANDY LEON and JENNY ROSE vs. SUMIE SAKAI and FAYE JACKSON
2 p.m.: Ringside: An Afternoon with Jim Ross and Friends at Plaza LIVE Orlando
https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1250747
3 p.m.: Ignite Wrestling at the Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcossee Rd., Suite 620
3 p.m.: FEW Lucha Libre Show, featuring Lucha Underground stars at Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
4 p.m.: WrestleCon Women’s Supershow at the Wyndham Orlando Resort Palm Room
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
4 p.m.: Chikara at the Orlando Live Events Center
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
6 p.m.: WWE WrestleMania Axxess Session 3 at the Orange County Convention Center
6 p.m.: Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor XI at the Lakeland Center; the show will present exclusive stars from ROH as well as many stars from around the globe, including from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Mexico's CMLL and the United Kingdom
TAG TEAM DREAM MATCH: LADDER MATCH: ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HARDYS (MATT and JEFF) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT and NICK JACKSON).
ROH CHAMP CHRISTOPHER DANIELS vs. DALTON CASTLE.
TEXAS BULL ROPE MATCH: CODY vs. JAY LETHAL.
ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION MARTY SCURLL vs. ADAM COLE.
NON-TITLE MATCH: ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPS BULLY RAY and THE BRISCOES (JAY and MARK) vs. THE GUERRILLAS of DESTINY (TAMA TONGA and TONGA ROA) and HANGMAN PAGE.
HEAVY METAL REBEL FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ.
THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN & VINNY MARSEGLIA) vs. SILAS YOUNG and BEER CITY BRUISER.
WILL OSPREAY and VOLADOR JR. vs. JAY WHITE and DRAGON LEE.
ALSO, MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY and CHRIS SABIN) and more.
COLT CABANA on COLOR COMMENTARY; KEVIN KELLY on PLAY-BY-PLAY.
http://www.rohwrestling.com/news/its-official-young-bucks-will-face-matt-and-jeff-hardy-supercard-honor
ROH officials are working to finalize round trip bus transportation as a convenient and safe option for fans to attend this incredible event.
The Lakeland Center is about 40 miles west of Orlando off Highway I-4.
http://www.thelakelandcenter.com/events/supercardofhonor
7 p.m.: FEW Mega Show, including Micro Championship Wrestling, at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
8 p.m.: NXT Takeover: Orlando at the Amway Center
8 p.m.: WWN Supershow – Mercury Rising 2017: Evolve vs. Progress at the Orlando Live Events Center
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
8:30 p.m.: Combat Zone Wrestling presents Best of the Best at Wyndham Orlando Resort
http://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
10 p.m.-2 a.m.: Kevin Nash hosts PWR Shenanigans Party at The Pub at Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Dr.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kevin-nash-presents-shenanigans-vip-party-orlando-tickets-27583715636
https://www.facebook.com/PWRShow/
10 p.m.: Brian Christopher Too Sexy Party at Empire Lounge in Winter Park, near Orlando
Midnight: Beyond Wrestling at the Orlando Live Events Center
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
-------------------
Sunday, April 2
8 a.m.: WWE WrestleMania Axxess at the Orange County Convention Center
10:30 a.m.: Mania Moments Breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Orlando
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
11 a.m.- 6 p.m.: Broken Tailgate Pary hosted by Matt and Jeff Hardy at the Saddle Up All-American Bar, about two miles from Camping World Stadium.
http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1429122-morethanmaniacom-hardy-orlando/
http://wwnlive.com/2017/03/17/wwn-shuts-orlando-block/
2 p.m.: Ringside: An Afternoon with Jim Ross and Friends at Plaza LIVE Orlando
https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1250721
5:30 p.m.: WWE WrestleMania 33 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl
Midnightish: Midnight-ish After Mania at The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando 32803.
https://www.midnightaftermania.com/
--------------
Monday, April 3
7:30 p.m.: WWE Monday Night Raw at the Amway Center
--------------
Tuesday, April 4
7:30 p.m.: WWE SmackDown Live at the Amway Center
---
NOTE: Thank you Christina Harrell and Dylan Kaplan for adding to the list.
