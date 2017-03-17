The Queen on WWE Woods UpUpDownDown to celebrate million mark

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods’ YouTube video gaming channel UpUpDownDown surpassed 1-million subscribers on Wednesday, March 15.
Woods, an avid gamer and two-time WWE Tag Team Champion along with fellow New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston, launched UpUpDownDown in June 2015.
Woods host’s UpUpDownDown https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIr1YTkEHdJFtqHvR7Rwttg, where he’s known by his gamer tag Austin Creed. The channel is the home to popular shows like Gamer Gauntlet and Superstar Savepoint. It features other WWE Superstars and Madden gaming challenges with NFL players. It is a must-watch channel for gamers around the world.
The Queen Stephanie McMahon, aka Blaze, was the surprise guest on UpUpDownDown, following the big million mark announcement.
Madden All-Star Challenge
Seth Rollins vs. Gerald McCoy of Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
What will Woods have in store with UpUpDownDown during WrestleMania Week Orlando?
- WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando
The New Day (Xavier Woods, Big E, Kofi Kingston) will host WrestleMania 33 live on WWE Network on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium (the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando.
In addition to WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando, other events include:
Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center.
Friday, March 31: The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Center.
Saturday, April 1: NXT TakeOver at the Amway Center.
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Plus, WWE will host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. There will be more than 25 events hosted by WWE during WrestleMania Week.
