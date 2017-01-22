Plenty to do during WWE WrestleMania Week in Orlando

Plenty to do and see during WWE WrestleMania Week in and around Orlando.
WWE will host about 29 events in seven days in City Beautiful. That’s amazing...but that’s not all. Other promotions and wrestling talent will be running fan fests, shows and parties during that time, when the world converges onto the host WrestleMania city/county.
Here is a list. Of course, schedule subject to change.
------------------------
Wednesday, March 29
5:45 p.m.: Atomic Wrestling Entertainment presents Rock N Brawl at Gilt Nightclub Orlando; featuring appearances from Colt Cabana, Joey Ryan, Leva Bates, ODB, Gangrel, Jesse Neal, Swoggle and Jesus Rodriguez.
-------------------------
Thursday, March 30
4 p.m.: WrestleCon 2017 Launch Party at the Wyndham Orlando Resort; featuring appearances from Jim Ross, Ric Flair and Sting
5 p.m.: Fighting Evolution Wrestling- FEW Wrasslin’ Party at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQmCp6XghsU&feature=youtu.be
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
5:30 p.m.: Orlando City Wrestling and Full Throttle Pro Wrestling present:#DowntownThrowdown at GILT Nightclub; Matches include Joe Gacy vs. Aaron Epic in an IGNITE Wrestling Showcase Match, Greek God Dimitrios Papadpnious vs. Lucha World Order’s Jon Cruz, Taya Valkyrie vs. Dulce Garcie (Lucha Underground’s Sexy Star) and Ethan Carter III vs. Bull James; Also, Ricochet, Su Yung, Angel Rose and Moose.
http://ipwwrestlingfl.wixsite.com/orlandocitywrestling
http://fullthrottlepro.wixsite.com/mysit
6 p.m.: WrestleMania Axxess at the Orange County Convention Center
7 p.m.: WaleMania III at Tier Nighclub
8 p.m.: Evolve at the Orlando Live Events Center; featuring appearances from EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams and Fred Yehi, Drew Gallowaw, Zack Sabre Jr., Matt Riddle, Ethan Page, ACH, Darby Allin, Chris Dickinson, Jaka and Jason Kincaid
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
8:30 p.m.: Wrestle Pro at the Wyndham Orlando Resort
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
---------------------
Friday, March 31
9 a.m.-10 p.m.: Fighting Evolution Wrestling- FEW Wrasslin’ Party at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQmCp6XghsU&feature=youtu.be
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. WrestleCon at the Hyatt Regency Orlando
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
Noon: Progress at the Orlando Downtown Recreation Complex
https://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
4 p.m.: Rev Pro (UK) at the Wyndham Orlando Resort
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
4 p.m.: Evolve at the Orlando Live Events Center; featuring appearances from EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams and Fred Yehi, Drew Gallowaw, Zack Sabre Jr., Matt Riddle, Ethan Page, ACH, Darby Allin, Chris Dickinson, Jaka and Jason Kincaid
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
5 p.m.: WrestleMania Axxess at the Orange County Convention Center
7 p.m.: Fighting Evolution Wrestling - FEW Wrasslin’ Party continued: Pro wrestling show at the Downtown Orlando Recreation Complex, followed by a live performance by certified platinum recording artists YING YANG TWINS and the man that made you “Wobble”... V.I.C.
https://universe/wrasslinparty
8 p.m.: WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at the Amway Arena
http://www.ticketmaster.com/Wwe-Hall-Of-Fame-2017-tickets/artist/2320008
8 p.m.: Chikara at the Orlando Live Events Center
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket/
8:30 p.m.: WrestleCon 2017 Supershow at Wyndham Orlando Resort; featuring appearances from Shannon Moore, Andrew Everett, Trevor Lee, Sami Callihan, Tommy Dreamer, Jack Evans, Angelico, Pentagon Jr, Fenix, Joey Ryan, Ricochet, Masato Tanaka, Jeff Cobb, Shane Strickland, 2 Cold Scorpio, Colt Cabana and John Hennigan
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets
10 p.m.-2 a.m.: Kevin Nash presents Shenanigans VIP Party: Orlando at Mango’s Tropical Cafe
Midnight: Kaiju Big Battle at the Orlando Live Evenst Center
https://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
---------------------
Saturday, April 1
8 a.m.: WrestleMania Axxess Session 1 at the Orange County Convention Center
9 a.m.-10 p.m.: Fighting Evolution Wrestling- FEW Wrasslin’ Party at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQmCp6XghsU&feature=youtu.be
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: WrestleCon at the Hyatt Regency Orlando
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
Noon: Shimmer Women Athletes at the Orlando Live Events Center
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
Noon: Wrestling Revolver at WrestleCon: Pancakes & Piledrivers at the Wyndham Orlando Resorts Palm Room; Matches include Ricochet vs. Shane Strickland, AR (Dante) Fox vs. Lio Rush vs. Serpentico vs. MDogg Matt Cross vs. Trevor Lee vs. Andrew Everett and two more entrants in an Open Invite Scramble Ladder Match, Eddie Kingston vs. Masato Tanaka, Su Yung vs. Manscout Jake Manning in a Battle of the Sexes, Dave and Jake Crist with JT Davidson vs. Angelico and Closed Out in a Fan Brings the Presents Match, Sami Callihan vs. Mr. Athletic Jeff Cobb; Brian Cage vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Rey Fenix vs. ACH in a Four Way Dance
facebook.com/events/352598175087206.
facebook.com/pwrevolver, twitter.com/pwrevolver
1 p.m.: WrestleMania Axxess Session 2 at the Orange County Convention Center
1:30-4 p.m.: What Culture Pro Wrestling at the Orlando Sports Center; featuring appearances from Joseph Connors, Joe Hendry, Martin Kirby, El Ligero, Grado, Primate and Drake
2 p.m.: Ring of Honor presents Festival of Honor at the Lakeland Center; featuring autograph signings, unique photo opportunities, a Q-&-A session and a special pre-event Women of Honor show.
2 p.m.: Ringside: An Afternoon with Jim Ross and Friends at Plaza LIVE Orlando
https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1250747
4 p.m.: WrestleCon Women’s Supershow at the Wyndham Orlando Resort Palm Room
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
4 p.m.: Chikara at the Orlando Live Events Center
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
6 p.m.: WrestleMania Axxess Session 3 at the Orange County Convention Center
6 p.m.: Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor XI at the Lakeland Center; the show will present exclusive stars from ROH as well as many stars from around the globe, including from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Mexico's CMLL and the United Kingdom
TAG TEAM DREAM MATCH: ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT and NICK JACKSON) vs. THE HARDYS (#BROKEN MATT HARDY and BROTHER NERO)
ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH: ADAM COLE (c) vs. DALTON CASTLE
ALSO, ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION MARTY SCURLL, ROH WORLD 6-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O'RYAN, VINNY MARSEGLIA), WILL OSPREAY, CODY, JAY LETHAL, JUSHIN “THUNDER” LIGER, MARK and JAY BRISCOE, MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY and CHRIS SABIN), SILAS YOUNG, DRAGON LEE, YOSHI HASHI, VOLADOR JR. and more.
http://www.rohwrestling.com/news/its-official-young-bucks-will-face-matt-and-jeff-hardy-supercard-honor
ROH officials are working to finalize round trip bus transportation as a convenient and safe option for fans to attend this incredible event.
The Lakeland Center is about 40 miles west of Orlando off I-4.
http://www.thelakelandcenter.com/events/supercardofhonor
8 p.m.: NXT Takeover: Orlando at the Amway Center
8 p.m.: WWN Supershow – Mercury Rising 2017: Evolve vs. Progress at the Orlando Live Events Center
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
8:30 p.m.: Combat Zone Wrestling presents Best of the Best at Wyndham Orlando Resort
http://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
Midnight: Beyond Wrestling at the Orlando Live Events Center
http://www.morethanmania.com/ticket
-------------------
Sunday, April 2
8 a.m.: WrestleMania Axxess at the Orange County Convention Center
10:30 a.m.: Mania Moments Breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Orlando
https://www.wrestlecon.com/buy-tickets/
2 p.m.: Ringside: An Afternoon with Jim Ross and Friends at Plaza LIVE Orlando
https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1250721
TBD: More Than Mania Tailgate Party featuring Full Impact Pro and American Combat
Wrestling (Location TBD)
5:30 p.m.: WrestleMania 33 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Orlando Citrus Bowl
--------------
Monday, April 3
7:30 p.m.: WWE Monday Night Raw at the Amway Center
--------------
Tuesday, April 4
7:30 p.m.: WWE SmackDown Live at the Amway Center
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
Comments