WWE Superstars team with The Jetsons for WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is excited to deliver a brand-new WWE title, The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania!, available on digital HD on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and DVD on March 14.
Following the success of Scooby-Doo! Wrestlemania Mystery, WWE superstars now meet everyone’s favorite futuristic family the Jetsons.
WWE Superstars Big Show, Alicia Fox, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sheamus team with George, Elroy and the rest of the Jetsons gang in order to save Orbit City from the wrestle-bot army in an all-new original movie.
The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania!, co-produced by WWE Studios, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, is $19.98/ $19.99 SRP, just in time for the excitement of this year’s Wrestlemania 33.
In the midst of an exhibition match, a powerful snow storm freezes Big Show solid. One hundred years later, Big Show has finally thawed and is discovered by George Jetson. His first mission is to revive wrestling in 22nd century Orbit City. With Big Show’s help, Elroy and George build robotic Superstars.
But Big Show had big plans of his own. The wrestle-bot army manages to capture Orbit City! This leaves George and the Jetsons family one option: travel back in time to enlist WWE Superstars Alicia Fox, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Sheamus to help defeat the Big Show and his wrestle-bot army in the future.
With a star-studded voice cast, including WWE Superstars Big Show, Alicia Fox, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sheamus, this action-packed film is a can’t miss! Bonus materials include exclusive content, behind-the-scenes segments and more! The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania! will surely excite fans of The Jetsons and WWE alike.
“We have seen great success with recent titles in partnership with WWE, including movies featuring beloved characters Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing. “Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is proud to add The Jetsons, another iconic franchise, to this collection of adventures alongside the WWE Superstars fans love.”
Michael Luisi, President of WWE Studios, said: “The Jetsons are such beloved characters by audiences of all ages and it was an ideal opportunity to pair them with our animated WWE Superstars and work together again with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Leading up to WrestleMania 33, our fans will have the chance to enjoy this brand-new adventure and see their favorite WWE Superstars in a whole new way.”
