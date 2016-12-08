Pro wrestling shows, indie interviews in South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida
- FEW in Coral Springs
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Coral Springs High School, 7201 W. Sample Rd. in North Broward County.
WWE SmackDown Live’s James Ellsworth and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi along with WWE alum Teddy Long and CrymeTime and TNA Impact Wrestling’s The Pope Elijah Burke. Also, ECW and WWE alum 2 Cold Skorpio, JB Cool and more.
Tickets $18, 25, 35, 50. Kids under-7 free.
Call 305-742-0353.
Fighting Evolution Wrestling Academy
18371 NE 4th Ct.
Miami Gardens 33179
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- Pro wrestlers at Paradise City Comic Con
WWE Hall of Famers Rikishi (Dec. 9-11) and Soulman Rocky Johnson (Dec. 9-10), former WWE Superstars Cryme Tyme (Dec. 10), Teddy Long (Dec. 10) and Tatanka (Dec. 9-11) and NXT’s Blue Pants (Leva Bates) will be at Paradise City Comic Con at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 33316.
Visit http://www.paradisecitycomiccon.com.
- CCW in Miami
Coastal Championship Wrestling offers a free show at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami-Dade County.
Winter Wonderslam features former WWE superstar Gangrel along with CCW favorites The Droogs, Jimmy Jannetty, Lost Soul Ricky Rush, The SoFlo Wrecking Crew, Chelsea Durden, The Red Dragon, So Shibata, and more.
Visit www.ccwevents.com.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
- WWE in Miami
WWE returns to Miami for the holidays with a house show (no TV) on Friday, Dec. 30 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
The card will feature SmackDown Live talent including John Cena.
Visit WWEAAATicketInfo.
Twitter WWE
- Platinum Pro in Fort Lauderdale
Platinum Pro Wrestling presents #SeasonsBeatings on Saturday, Jan. 7 at The Platinum Pro Arena at VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St., Fort Lauderdale 33315.
Card features Sean Maluta, Rachael Ellering, Gangrel David Heath, Angel Rose, Braydon Knight, Kennadi Brink, Johnny Knockout, Martin Stone, Prodigy J-Dawg Brooks, C.J. O’Doyle, Romeo Quevedo, Dynamite DiDi and more.
Tickets: Pre-Sale $12, Door $15, VIP $25.
VIP 6:15 p.m. Doors 7 p.m. Bell time 7:30 p.m.
VIP includes: meet-n-greet with the #PPW roster, a free gift and priority seating.
All seats are general admission. There are no front row or ringside seats for sale. First come, first serve.
For guaranteed front row, VIP is the way to go. Doors will open for VIP at 6:15 p.m.
There will be two pre-show matches before the 7:30 p.m. bell time.
Tickets available at
www.eventbrite.com/e/platinum-pro-wrestling-presents-seasons-beatings-1717-tickets-29397252975?aff=eac2
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling presents #Ronin13 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Broward College South Campus Gymnasium, 7200 Pines Blvd. in (South Florida) Pembroke Pines, 33024.
Main Event: Former NXT Superstar Martin Stone vs. Indie Standout Alex Chamberlain.
Fatal Four-way: Matthew Palmer, Edward Malken, Donovan Danhausen and Joey Ryan.
More matches TBA.
Doors open 6 p.m.
Buy advance tickets Here: http://RoninProWrestling.eventbee.com/event?eid=179248225
- ICW in Miami
New ICW champ Angel Rose will make her first title defense against former WWE superstar Gangrel on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Thunderplex, 1440 NW 82nd Ave., (Miami) Doral 33126.
Also, ICW PURE X CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP: FATAL FOUR WAY
Julian Kelevra (Champion) vs. Dude Hate vs. Ernest R. Alexander III vs. Nick Nero.
ICW UNITED STATES TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The System (Champions) vs. Movement 726.
And more.
Bell time is 8 p.m.
For tickets to the show, dubbed ICW Road 2 Ruins 2017, go to GetTickets.
Independent Championship Wrestling has been providing local pro wrestling entertainment in Greater Miami area for more than 14 years. ICW has been featured on local channels such as Univision and America TeVe.
For more information on ICW:
Visit ICW www.ICWMiami.com
Like ICW on Facebook @ Facebook.com/indycw
Subscribe to ICW’s YouTube Channel @TheIndyCW
Follow ICW on Twitter @TheIndyCW
Follow ICW on Instagram @TheIndyCW
Check out ICW’s YouTube channel
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT Superstars Aliyah, Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight participated in the November meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- Brain Buster Pro in Pompano
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling’s one-year anniverary show is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Pompano Elks Lodge, 700 NE 10th St. in Pompano Beach.
Monster Tarver, Santana, Craig Classic, Jon Davis, Brandi Lauren, Vandal Ortagun, and more.
Tickets $10.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
- Full Throttle in Palm Beach
Full Throttle Pro Wrestling with Bull James (formerly NXT’s Bull Dempsey), Shannon Moore, Vandal Ortagun and Rob Terry (formerly with TNA) is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park in Palm Beach County.
Also, That Klassic Tag Team (Kiko Harris and Kody Kastle), Deadman Circus, Diego Rios, Samuel Shaw and more.
Tickets $15-$25.
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
- Brain Buster Pro in Miami
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling presents BaseBrawl, courtesy of Miami Beach Youth Baseball, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Arnold and Phyllis Grossman Park, 11155 SW 112 Ave., Miami 33176.
Tickets $10.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
