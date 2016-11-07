Angel Rose makes history in ICW LuchaFest IV main event in Miami

Talented indie wrestler Angel Rose made history by not only main eventing ICW Lucha Fest IV on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Miami Senior High School but also by defeating Mike Monroe (with Gentleman Jim Sherbert) for the ICW title.
The stellar show served as a fundrasier for the Miami Senior High School Band, and that Stingarees band got involved in the action, performing Rose’s entrance music for her epic match.
Just after the pin, the frenzy began as referee Chuck Aurin presented her the belt while ring announcer Larry Kotter made it official, introducing the new champ. Fans and wrestlers surrounded the ring and applauded, chanted, cheered and pounded the ring apron to show their approval.
Then, led by her brother - wrestler Maxx Stardom -- the entire ICW locker room (mostly men) filled the ring to congratulate the history making champ in a great show of respect. Not only did she become the first woman to win the ICW title but she is one of a select few female wrestlers to ever garner a company's top belt, competing against the guys.
Wrestler Mykal Manix hoisted her on his shoulders, and she received many hugs, including a big embrace with her opponent, Monroe. ICW Leader Jorge Portuondo congratulated her as they posed for some photos/video in the ring.
Wrestler ERA (Ernest Alexander III) and her younger brother, Adonis, said a few words, and then the emotions hit an all-time high when her mom, Lidia, entered the ring to proudly congratulate her. After she left the ring, she hugged Adonis and Stardom.
Next. she walked toward her coach/mentor/trainer Rusty Brooks to thank him by sharing the moment with him. A tough critic, Rusty was very proud of her as well as Monroe, another of his students, for their outstanding storytelling/work in the crowd-pleasing, exciting match.
Brooks, a South Florida legend, has trained many wrestlers including David Gangrel Heath, Konnor of the Ascension, MVP, Norman Smiley, and Luna Vachon. Gangrel, a WWE alum, competed in a triple threat with ECW, ROH, TNA, WCW, WWE alum Stevie Richards and Florida indie standout Shawn Prime at Lucha Fest IV.
Following a quick break, Rose posed for photos with fans while gladly holding the ICW belt.
Wrestlers Dynamite Didi and Stardom along with Rose’s No.1 fan/friend Aileen and Portuondo discussed the historic happening.
Angel Rose’s ring gear designed/made by Lince Dorado, prior to him signing with WWE.
