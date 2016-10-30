Sasha Banks, Charlotte to make history at WWE Hell in a Cell

The feud between Charlotte Flair and The Boss Sasha Banks is one of the longest and most entertaining rivalries in recent memory. Spanning from their days in NXT, the matches between these two women have been nothing short of groundbreaking.
On Sunday, Oct. 30 at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, the company will continue to defy the preconceived notion of a female wrestler by showcasing its serious women’s division. Thus, the WWE women’s champ Sasha Banks wrestles former champ Charlotte Flair in a Hell in a Cell steel cage match, a first in the WWE lineage of women’s wrestling.
I've always been a strong advocate of women in the wrestling business, and I’ve seen the ups and downs of the women’s division. For it to reach this current level is mind-blowing.
We’ve all come a long way in this journey, performers and fans alike, and Sunday will be a true testament to how far we’ve traveled and how much we’ve grown to say that women will be the ones making history that night.
Prior, WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus brought credibility within the women’s genre of professional wrestling through their risk taking style and undeniable chemistry. Subsequent to their respective retirement from the ring, the division took another direction, with far less emphasis on wrestling and more on diva qualities. The evolution continued with the inclusion of Beth Pheonix and Natalya, two legitimate athletes, who provided a breath of fresh air apart from the pack of pageant queens and fitness models. The days of the butterfly belt served its purpose, guiding the division to this point, an exclamation point.
Proof, the Sasha Banks/Charlotte match is part of the triple main event series at Hell in a Cell, but, still, it is the match that deserves to be the true headliner. With the show in Boston (the billed hometown of Sasha Banks) and with this women’s story the hottest one going, all the stars are aligned for an unforgettable match.
It’s the type of match that will either make your career or physically break you.
Sasha and Charlotte, two elite WWE superstars, are ready to set the bar higher than ever been before, while making a career-defining statement along the way.
They are two grown women who understand the consequences of their actions and are willing to pay the price for the betterment of their division.
From Sasha’s nail biting spots to Charlotte’s mesmerizing moonsaults out of the ring, they continually prove they have the innate ability to deliver a five-star match, while tearing down the house in the process.
Although I don’t expect either of them to perform any death-defying moves in or on the cell, I guarantee they will pull out all the stops that will have us sitting on the edge of our seats and warrant the ever satisfying ‘This is Wrestling’ chants.
With the road to WrestleMania around the corner, this matchup is just the thing that will further cement the women’s division as a force that can perform alongside -- or even surpass -- the men on the grandest stages the wrestling world offers.
- WWE Hell in a Cell
History will be made when Sasha Banks defends her WWE women’s title against the former champ Charlotte -- marking the first time women wrestle in Hell in a Cell steel cage match -- during WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday, Oct. 30 also on WWE Network from TD Garden in Boston.
Also, Hell in a Cell: WWE World champ Kevin Owens vs. former champ Seth Rollins.
Hell in a Cell: U.S. champ Roman Reigns vs. former champ Rusev with Lana.
WWE Cruiserweight champ TJ Perkins vs. Brian Kendrick.
WWE Tag Team champs The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and/or Xavier Woods) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus.
Bayley vs. Dana Brooke.
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
Bell time is 8 p.m. ET.
Pre-show: Cedric Alexander, Lince Dorado and Sin Cara vs. Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari.
- About the writer
South Florida resident Christina Harrell, 26, is a long-time pro wrestling fan, dating back to the early 1990’s as she began watching the athletic and entertaining vocation to bond with her older brother and step-dad.
Her favorites growing up included Shawn Michaels, The Hardy Boyz and Lita. She watches New Japan, Ring of Honor and WWE. She attends Ring of Honor, WWE and local independent shows -- such as Brain Buster, PWGP and Ronin Pro -- in South Florida.
A confident and strong-minded young lady, she enjoys the art of professional wrestling with its intriguing way of story telling, larger-than-life personalities and showcases of physical talent unlike any other sport.
She said: “The respect I have for this business is unparalleled, especially toward the positive impact and progression of women’s wrestling.”
Harrell is currently a contributor to a local South Florida zine that is produced solely by a solid close-knit group of women who share a common bond for the love of professional wrestling, aptly titled “Femme World Order.”
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
Comments