WWE teams with Nickelodeon’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

Two of the most powerful brands in the action figure business, Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and WWE, have joined forces for a one-of-a-kind collaboration, Ninja Superstars.
The co-branded action figures featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles suited up as iconic WWE Superstars were revealed during New York Comic Con.
Playmates Toys, the longtime master toy licensee for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, developed the Ninja Superstars action figures to give fans the opportunity to take the Turtles from the sewer to the ring and determine who will be crowned the next champion of the sewers. The Turtle figures are highly detailed to capture the signature look of each WWE Superstar. Each figure stands 6” tall, is fully articulated and comes with full ring gear and all the sewer slam accessories needed to perform knockout ninja moves to take down any opponent.
Nickelodeon’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—Rise of the Super Shredder” panel, which took place earlier today at the Hammerstein Ballroom during New York Comic Con, featured a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Sting who unveiled the new figures. Following the panel, the figures will be on display for fans at Nickelodeon’s booth (Crystal Palace lobby) in Jacob K. Javits Convention Center through the end of New York Comic Con on Oct. 9, 2016.
“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to create action figures that bring two adored brands together in a unique way,” said Karl Aaronian, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Playmates Toys. “Both Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and WWE fans will love the introduction of their favorite WWE Superstars reimagined as the Turtles as they create the ultimate sewer match.”
The Ninja Superstars assortment from Playmates Toys, which will be available exclusively at Walmart in early November, includes:
· Leonardo as WWE Superstar John Cena
· Raphael as WWE Hall of Famer Sting
· Donatello as WWE Superstar Undertaker
· Michelangelo as WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage
“The Ninja Superstar action figures are the ultimate mash-up of the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and four legendary WWE Superstars,” said Jon Roman, Senior Vice President, Toys, Nickelodeon. “Passionate fans of TMNT and WWE will love this exciting collaboration from Playmates Toys that is imaginative, innovative and totally unexpected.”
Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products, added: “We are excited to partner with Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to create one-of-a-kind Ninja Superstar action figures. This new partnership brings together two of the most successful brands in entertainment by combining our larger than life WWE Superstars with the iconic Turtles."
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms.
WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 35 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all 12 live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 170 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at
wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
For information on its global activities, go to
http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.
- WWE WrestleMania in Orlando
WWE’s WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments