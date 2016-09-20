Details, trailer for WWE 2K17 MyCareer Mode

2K revealed details surrounding WWE 2K17’s MyCareer Mode through a new blog post, as well as a captivating trailer narrated by WWE 2K17 cover Superstar Brock Lesnar’s esteemed advocate, Paul Heyman.
WWE 2K17’s MyCareer Mode lets players experience what it takes to become a WWE Superstar, including options to jump ahead to the main roster, become a “Paul Heyman Guy,” captivate fans through a brand new Promo Engine, engage in deeper rivalries, earn more than one title, get merchandise royalties and much more. For full details on WWE 2K17’s MyCareer Mode, please check out 2K’s blog post here:
https://wwe.2k.com/news/wwe-2k17-mycareer.
Fans can check out WWE 2K17 on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K17 or subscribe on YouTube.
Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K17 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB. WWE 2K17 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on Oct. 11 for the PlayStation4 and PlayStation3 computer entertainment systems, as well as Xbox One and Xbox 360.
Consumers who pre-orderWWE 2K17 at any participating retailer will receive two playable characters of legendary WCW and WWE star Bill Goldberg, well as playable WCW Monday Nitro and Halloween Havoc arenas, at no extra cost on launch day.
To learn more about the WWE 2K17 roster – Suplex City Census – and experience the interactive maps revealing residents of Suplex City’s neighborhoods, as well as all roster members, visit
For more information on all aspects of WWE 2K17, visit
- WWE WrestleMania in Orlando
WWE’s WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
- About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms.
WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 35 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all 12 live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 170 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at
wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
For information on its global activities, go to
http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments