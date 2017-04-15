Defense crushes and rolls again in UM spring scrimmage No. 2

The University of Miami defense crushed and rolled again on Saturday in the Hurricanes’ second spring scrimmage.

The quarterbacks, who were not allowed to be tackled Saturday — unlike last weekend’s first scrimmage — did not have particularly good performances, at least according to the statistics that coach Mark Richt read to reporters, who were not allowed to watch the scrimmage at Greentree Field.

Several Canes football alums, who were allowed to watch but asked not to be identified, basically said the offense has a great deal of improving to do, and Richt said that after next Saturday’s final scrimmage and spring session that he will “have some type of pecking order’’ for the quarterbacks “going into the summer.’’

The quarterback numbers, according to Richt: redshirt sophomore Evan Sherriffs: 16 of 36 for 139 yards (no touchdowns, no interceptions); redshirt junio Malik Rosier: 13 of 26 for 142 yards, a touchdown and an interception; true freshman Casey Weldon, who didn’t play last week: 5 of 9 for 30 yards and an interception; and redshirt junior Vincent Testaverde: 6 of 9 for 98 yards and “one long [touchdown] bomb’’ — 65 yards long — to DeeJay Dallas.

According to Richt, there were at least seven sacks.

Travis Homer had 10 carries, Richt said, “for a whopping five yards.’’

“[Mark] Walton had a couple carries for four yards, so, not a whole lot of running room,’’ Richt said.

However, the two did combine for 10 catches, Richt said, six of them by Homer.

Receiver Darrell Langham, a 6-4, 220-pound redshirt junior who is listed as only having played in four games last season, had five catches for 73 yards, the most aerial yards that Richt conveyed. Tight end Malik Curry had four catches for 31 yards. Tight end Chris Herndon and receiver Dionte Mullins each had “a couple catches,’’ Richt said, adding that there weren’t many dropped balls, if any.

Redshirt junior receiver Dayall Harris ended the scrimmage with a touchdown in the red zone during a one-minute offensive drill. “He made a big grab from Malik.’’

“I’ve probably got to watch the film to really get a good feel,’’ Richt said of the quarterbacks, “but it just wasn’t great execution by the offense on the whole.There were some plays that were made here and there. Nothing that you could consistently try to drive the ball.

“At best [we] probably averaged 1-yard per rush. ...I still want to learn about these guys.

“I have to watch the tape to really see.’’

Defensively, the Canes picked up from their dominating performance last week. Cornerback Ryan Mayes had four tackles and a pass breakup. Anthony Moten had a blocked field goal, which linebacker Shaq Quarterman recovered. Defensive end Demetrius Jackson had a sack. Linebacker Mike Smith had a sack and four tackles. Tackle R.J. McIntosh had four tackles and three sacks. Cornerback Malek Young had “another pick’’ and pass breakup and five tackles — “and one of the most acrobatic interceptions I’ve seen on a deep ball,’’ the coach said. Safety Sheldrick Redwine had four tackles. Walk-on defensive back Tyler Murphy had four tackles, a pick and four pass breakups -- “did a great job.’’

Lineman Pat Bethel had a sack. Defensive end Trent Harris had a sack.

More to come, folks.