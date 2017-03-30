It’s back to Killian High days for old friends and new UM safety duo

When Sheldrick Redwine’s principal at Miami Killian High told him in May of 2015 that his last day of school would be that week because he had fulfilled his graduation requirements and could report to the University of Miami to begin his college career as a student-athlete, he got weepy.

“I had tears in my eyes,’’ Redwine told the Miami Herald back then. “I’m going to miss high school. I have so many memories and I’m leaving them all behind.”

Well, not exactly.

Redwine, who was told this football offseason that he would be converted from cornerback to safety, not only lives with former Killian teammate Jaquan Johnson, the two are now junior safeties in the same backfield.