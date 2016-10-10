National high school star Sam Bruce dismissed from UM football team

The troubled football career of University of Miami freshman Sam Bruce has ended before it even began.
Bruce, one of the most heralded wide receivers in the country when he arrived at UM over the summer, has been kicked off the team, the university announced.
“Freshman wide receiver Sam Bruce has been dismissed from the Miami football program based on multiple violations of team rules and a failure on his part to meet the clear expectations established to be a part of the Miami football program,’’ UM sent out Monday morning in an email to media. “We wish Sam well with his future academic and football endeavors.’’
UM did not specify what led to Bruce’s dismissal.
Considered one of the nation’s top high school football signees when he played at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas High, Bruce was already out for this season after breaking a leg playing pickup basketball on campus early last month.
He had been previously suspended for the first three games of the season, stemming from a photo that showed Bruce holding a gun in an incident that occurred last February, and resulted in him leaving St. Thomas.
Bruce, nephew of former NFL great Isaac Bruce, is a 5-8, 180-pound Under-Armour All-American speedster who was rated the No. 7 overall receiver prospect in the nation and a four-star player by every recruiting service before he signed with Miami.
“Great, great practice player,’’ UM coach Mark Richt said of Bruce before he broke his leg. “Works hard. Brings a lot of energy. He’s not getting as many reps as the other guys, so he’s fresher. But when he gets his reps, he’s going full speed. He looks like a player.’’
