UM drops to No. 16 in AP rankings and FSU rises to 14

After a nice ride up the Associated Press and Amway Coaches ranking ladders, the Miami Hurricanes dropped six spots in the newest AP poll and seven spots in the coaches’ poll — both released Monday afternoon because the impact of Hurricane Matthew forced some games to be played Sunday.
The Hurricanes (4-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) went from No. 10 to 16 in the AP, and from No. 10 to 17 in the Amway poll after Miami’s 20-19 loss to Florida State on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Seminoles (4-2, 1-2), ranked as high as No. 3 early in the season, rose nine spots Monday to No. 14 in the AP poll, and five spots to No. 16 among the coaches.
Miami plays at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at home against the 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2, 2-1), who lost at home to Virginia Tech 34-3 on Saturday. The loss dropped formerly No. 17 UNC out of the AP poll, and catapulted the Hokies (3-0, 2-0) from from No. 25 to 17.
▪ In other UM news, receiver Stacy Coley was named the ACC Receiver of the Week on Monday after finishing the night Saturday with a team-best seven catches for 80 yards.
▪ FSU quarterback Deondre Francois was named the ACC Rookie of the Week and running back Dalvin Cook the ACC Offensive Back of the Week. Francois finished 20 of 31 for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Cook, a tailback out of Miami Central High, had 27 carries for 150 rushing yards and a 59-yard touchdown reception.
