Hurricane Matthew puts South Florida’s big sports weekend on notice

A busy South Florida sports weekend could be impacted due to Hurricane Matthew from the nationally television showdown between Miami and Florida State to Sunday’s Dolphins game as well as high school football and preseason hockey.
As of Tuesday morning, no sporting events in the area have been canceled or postponed.
That could quickly change.
From Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel: https://t.co/aRsdVWmjud pic.twitter.com/WyISDpEPNY— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 4, 2016
Here is a list of all the major sporting events coming up this weekend and each day’s events will be updated upon notification of a change.
If school is canceled in Miami-Dade or Broward counties, extracurricular events such as football games cannot be played on those days.
As for private school information, check with the school.
Links below are to individual team/schools Twitter accounts.
THURSDAY
▪ Preseason NHL hockey
Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, BB&T Center; 7:30
▪ High school football
Mater Academy at Goleman, 4
North Miami at Columbus, 5
NMB vs. Miami Beach (N. Miami), 7
READ MORE: Miami Dolphins keep a close eye on Hurricane Matthew
Coral Park vs. Braddock (Tropical), 7
Dillard vs. Monarch (Coconut Creek), 7
Palmetto vs. Edison (Curtis), 7
Coral Gables vs. Hialeah (Milander), 7
FRIDAY
▪ High school football
Westminster Christian at Chaminade-Madonna, 3:30
Westland Hialeah vs. Mourning (N. Miami), 3:30
Varela at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30
Sunset at Miami Springs, 3:30
Keys Gate at Belen, 4
Miami Country Day at Marathon, 7
Deerfield Beach at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7
Flanagan vs. Plantation (PAL), 7
Cardinal Gibbons at Blanche Ely, 7
Boyd Anderson at Coral Springs, 7
Piper at Douglas, 7
West Broward at McArthur, 7
Cypress Bay at Miramar, 7
Hallandale at Coconut Creek, 7
Stranahan at South Broward, 7
Calvary Christian at Coral Springs Charter (Coral Glades), 7
Cooper City at Western, 7
Northeast at Nova, 7
Everglades at South Plantation, 7
Taravella vs. Hollywood Hills (Cooper City), 7
Fort Lauderdale at Vero Beach, 7
North Broward Prep at Westminster Academy, 7
Riviera Beach Inlet Grove at Archbishop McCarthy, 7
Pine Crest at Kings Academy, 7
Pinecrest Prep at Highlands Christian, 7
Pines Charter at Pompano Beach, 7
Coral Glades at Key West, 7
Norland at American Heritage-Delray, 7
Homestead vs. Miami High (Curtis), 7
Gulliver at St. Pete Admiral Farragut, 7
Booker T. vs. Northwestern (Traz), 7:30
Southridge vs. Killian (Tropical), 7:30
Carol City vs. Southwest (Southridge), 7:30
Ferguson vs. South Dade (Harris), 7:30
American vs. HML (Milander), 7:30
Clewiston at Monsignor Pace, 7:30
La Salle at Ransom Everglades, 7:30
Florida Christian at Coral Shores, 7:30
SATURDAY
▪ College football
Florida State at Miami, Hard Rock Stadium (ABC); 8 p.m.
Charlotte at FAU, Boca Raton; 3:30 p.m.
▪ NASL soccer
Oklahoma City at Miami FC, FIU Stadium; 8 p.m.
▪ High school football
Central vs. Jackson (Traz), noon
Reagan vs. South Miami (Tropical)
SUNDAY
▪ NFL football
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium; 1
MONDAY
▪ NBA basketball
Miami Heat Red, White & Pink Game, AmericanAirlines Arena; 7:30
TUESDAY
▪ Preseason NBA basketball
Comments