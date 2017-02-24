So glad you’re back, Kellyanne! We missed you!

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Pause

1:10 Neighbor films crocodile snacking on golden retriever (Graphic Content)

1:21 Dolphins Cancer Challenge VII

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:32 Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

1:19 Trump says he gets along well with Japanese prime minister

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change