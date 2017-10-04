Tropical depression forms, could hit Gulf Coast as a hurricane

Another tropical depression formed in the southern Caribbean Wednesday, with another Florida hurricane possible by the weekend.
In their 11 a.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said the storm will move over warm waters and encounter light wind shear, allowing quick intensification. It’s possible sustained winds could reach 80 mph by Saturday, marking it a weak Category 1 storm as it approaches the U.S. coast.
The depression was located 25 miles south-southwest of San Andres Island off the coast of Nicaragua with sustained winds of 35 mph, National Hurricane Center forecasters said.
If it continues to intensify to a tropical storm and hurricane, it will be named Nate.
It’s too soon to say what impacts the storm may have on the U.S. coast, but the latest computer models take it north across the Gulf, with a landfall somewhere between the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana. However, forecast tracks so soon in advance can have errors amounting to hundreds of miles.
In their latest advisory, forecasters warned that while the timing and magnitude of the storm remain unclear, the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast to Louisiana should keep watch for the next several days. The storm could bring wind, storm surge and heavy rain.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of Nicaragua and Honduras.
Squally weather blanketing South Florida Wednesday is not related to the storm, but part of another system over west Cuba and the Florida straits. Strong wind shear is expected to keep that system disorganized and prevent a tropical depression from forming as it generates heavy rain and gusty wind in Florida and the Bahamas Wednesday.
The depression comes on the heels of a feverish two months that included the formation of three lethal storms — Harvey, Irma and Maria — in less than 30 days in a record breaking season.
In September, the highest amount of hurricane energy, called accumulated cyclone energy, ever recorded occurred, along with the most number of days with a major hurricane, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach.
Earlier in the season, forecasters upped their prediction for the number of storms to between 14 and 19, with two to five major hurricanes. Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria became fierce storms, forming during what is historically the peak of the season, which ends Nov. 30.
