Tropical Storm Nate forms near Nicaragua and is bound for the U.S. coast

More Videos 0:31 Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate Pause 0:43 Tropical depression forms off the coast of Nicaragua 1:48 Everglades City residents talk about Hurricane Irma's destructive force 0:55 Everglades City residents facing housing crisis after Hurricane Irma 0:33 Tropical depression forms in southern Caribbean 1:38 Keys residents concerned with housing after Hurricane Irma leaves them homeless 1:40 Maria evacuees arrive by sea to open arms of family and friends 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 0:36 Sailboat is sent crashing into Venetian Causeway due to Hurricane Irma 1:22 FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tropical Storm Nate forms near Nicaragua Nate is expected to dump heavy rain on Central America, near the Yucatan Peninsula Friday and strike the U.S. coast as a weak hurricane. Nate is expected to dump heavy rain on Central America, near the Yucatan Peninsula Friday and strike the U.S. coast as a weak hurricane. NOAA

Nate is expected to dump heavy rain on Central America, near the Yucatan Peninsula Friday and strike the U.S. coast as a weak hurricane. NOAA