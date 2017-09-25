5 things you need to know about what’s happening in Puerto Rico — and what you can do

Though Hurricane Maria is long gone from Puerto Rico, the island’s people are still struggling to cope with the chaos and destruction the storm left behind.

After Maria left the entire U.S. territory in the dark, communications on the island have been nearly severed, with only a sliver of phone reception having been restored over the weekend.

Here are some important updates provided to the Miami Herald from WIPR, Puerto Rico’s public radio station.

▪ No. 1 The airport control towers are operating in limited ways. Many flights for Wednesday and beyond have been or will be canceled. In addition, flights can land only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and priority is being given to military and humanitarian flights.

▪ No. 2 Cellphone company Claro will be installing more than 50 power generators to start restoring portions of cellphone service. Other communication companies are working to restore their antennas and services.

▪ No. 3 Landlines are starting to work in the southwest area.

▪ No. 4 Gasoline trucks are being escorted by police and military personnel so that more stations can quickly get gas to sell. Some stations, such as Puma and Total Gas, have placed a cap on gas purchases — a $10 limit for each car.

▪ No. 5 Ready-made foods will be sold tax-free for two weeks on the island.

Other things you should know:

▪ Puerto Rico has a curfew in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

▪ Roughly 25 percent of the population has drinkable water.

▪ Barges carrying water, tarps and generators began to arrive at the pier in San Juan over the weekend.

▪ All military reserve personnel in Puerto Rico is on active duty.