Eduardo Padrón, President of Miami-Dade College, during a conference at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
Eduardo Padrón, President of Miami-Dade College, during a conference at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com
Eduardo Padrón, President of Miami-Dade College, during a conference at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com

Education

Puerto Rico’s students may have lost a campus. But a Miami college is offering a home

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

September 27, 2017 11:15 AM

Miami Dade College on Wednesday morning offered in-state tuition to displaced college students from Puerto Rico following the devastating destruction to the island last week by Hurricane Maria.

Details have yet to be worked out, said Miami Dade College information specialist Andrew Herrera.

“We’re still working on the process to assist those affected by the hurricane,” Herrera said. “We are working on the exact details on how we’re going to work out payment for tuition.”

More: Free Florida college tuition Sunshine Scholarship Program — but what’s the catch?

Right now, the college wants to hear from affected students from Puerto Rico. The school is gathering contact information, such as name, phone number and email, so that once “higher ups” crystallize the tuition plan they can relay that information to the students.

Howard Cohen: 305-376-3619, @HowardCohen

More Videos

Police investigate shooting of a man and woman in Richmond Heights 0:57

Police investigate shooting of a man and woman in Richmond Heights

Pause
First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma 1:18

First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma

Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra 0:41

Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 1:40

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:28

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets' 1:35

Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets'

Rubio on Puerto Rico: 'I hope that we don't see Katrina-like images.' 3:15

Rubio on Puerto Rico: "I hope that we don't see Katrina-like images."

Trump on Puerto Rico recovery efforts: ‘We’ve had tremendous reviews’ 6:36

Trump on Puerto Rico recovery efforts: ‘We’ve had tremendous reviews’

What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:08

Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

  • Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

    The crew of a US Customs and Border helicopter provided medical aid to three people who signaled for assistance by painting the word “help” on the roof of their home in Puerto Rico on September 24. The crew landed the Black Hawk helicopter on a mountain top and then trekked down a road that had been swept away by the landslide to reach the home. The video shows an aerial view of the roof with “HELP” painted on it, and crew stepping over fallen trees and underbrush before arriving and tending to the family.

Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

The crew of a US Customs and Border helicopter provided medical aid to three people who signaled for assistance by painting the word “help” on the roof of their home in Puerto Rico on September 24. The crew landed the Black Hawk helicopter on a mountain top and then trekked down a road that had been swept away by the landslide to reach the home. The video shows an aerial view of the roof with “HELP” painted on it, and crew stepping over fallen trees and underbrush before arriving and tending to the family.

US Customs and Border Protection via Storyful

How to get help

Miami Dade College asks that students from Puerto Rico who were displaced by Hurricane Maria call 305-237-8888. The institution is gathering contact information so that once the tuition offer is finalized officials can reach out to the students.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma

View More Video