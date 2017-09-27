Puerto Rico’s students may have lost a campus. But a Miami college is offering a home

Miami Dade College on Wednesday morning offered in-state tuition to displaced college students from Puerto Rico following the devastating destruction to the island last week by Hurricane Maria.

Details have yet to be worked out, said Miami Dade College information specialist Andrew Herrera.

“We’re still working on the process to assist those affected by the hurricane,” Herrera said. “We are working on the exact details on how we’re going to work out payment for tuition.”

Right now, the college wants to hear from affected students from Puerto Rico. The school is gathering contact information, such as name, phone number and email, so that once “higher ups” crystallize the tuition plan they can relay that information to the students.