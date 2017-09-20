In Miami, House Speaker Ryan says more FEMA money coming in October

More Videos 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean Pause 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 0:32 Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico 0:33 Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 0:31 Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico 0:52 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:51 Hurricane Maria makes landfall 1:37 Speaker of the house Paul Ryan: FEMA will have more money in the pipeline 1:30 Wind and rain hammer Puerto Rican capital 1:28 Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Speaker of the house Paul Ryan: FEMA will have more money in the pipeline Speaker of the House Paul Ryan spoke about hurricane response following a flight over the Florida Keys with the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan spoke about hurricane response following a flight over the Florida Keys with the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Emily Michot Miami Herald

