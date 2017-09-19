View of two damaged boat in a canal on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 after Hurricane Irma made its way through Big Pine Key.
View of two damaged boat in a canal on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 after Hurricane Irma made its way through Big Pine Key. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com
View of two damaged boat in a canal on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 after Hurricane Irma made its way through Big Pine Key. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com

Hurricane

Hurricane Irma damage could be as high as $65 billion

By Rene Rodriguez

rrodriguez@miamiherald.com

September 19, 2017 1:43 PM

Hurricane Irma’s monstrous 185 mph winds seemed to be the biggest menace as the storm inexorably made its way toward Florida earlier this month.

But according to a study is by the information company CoreLogic, flooding wreaked the costliest damage to homes and businesses in the storm’s path.

According to the analysis, the total insured and uninsured loss for both residential and commercial properties is estimated to be between $42.5 billion and $65 billion.

CoreLogic estimates total flood loss for residential properties in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to range between $25 billion and $38 billion.

Of this flood total, insured residential flood loss covered by FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program is estimated at $5 billion to $8 billion. Uninsured residential flood loss — 80 percent of the total flood damage — is estimated at $20 billion to $30 billion.

Insured commercial flood loss is estimated at $4 billion to $8 billion, most of which covered by private insurers.

Wind damage, which is typically covered by insurers, was estimated to be between $13.5 billion to $19 billion. Residential losses ($11 billion to $15 billion) accounted for the bulk of that amount.

Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald

Wind damage accounts for $13.5 billion to $19 billion of insured loss. is attributed to damage from wind for both residential and commercial properties.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:52

Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall
Hurricane Maria grows to Category 5 as it heads to Puerto Rico 0:31

Hurricane Maria grows to Category 5 as it heads to Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria lashes Guadeloupe's airport 2:41

Hurricane Maria lashes Guadeloupe's airport

View More Video