In response to FPL spokesman Rob Gould’s claim that FPL “replaced wood poles with concrete poles. We did not lose a single pole in our system to the wind itself” of Hurricane Irma, Lourdes Palomo e-mailed this photo from the 8600 block of Southwest 91st Avenue. Lourdes Palomo

Hurricane

FPL says it’s restoring power on schedule. Miami-Dade’s powerless remain hot.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 17, 2017 7:40 PM

South Floridians without power continue to be figuratively hot because they’re literally hot in the September post-Irma oppressive warmth. And if these folks who feel like the Human Torch could set anything ablaze, there’s no doubt about what would get “Flame on!”

Florida Power & Light.

“Last night, we got a recording saying our power would be on by Monday and I’ve not seen a single truck,” North Miami Beach’s Joe Shine said.

FPL’s Power Tracker claimed 94,290 remained without power in Miami-Dade County and 25,040 sans electricity in Broward County as of 5:40 p.m. Sunday. When Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced a Monday reopening back at noon Sunday, the number stood around 125,000. The electrical monopoly remained steadfast that 95 percent of Miami-Dade County would have power by the end of Monday and that the lights would be back on everywhere across Miami-Dade Tuesday.

Irma blew out the lights last weekend and did so side-swiping Miami-Dade and Broward with tropical-storm-force, outer-band winds. Patience has been drained.

 

Can I finally have power?? Been going on a week @insidefpl #irma #miami

A post shared by Eddie Sancho NYC ~ MIA (@eddiesancho) on

When a Saturday Miami Herald story reported FPL spokesman Rob Gould’s assertion that, “We’ve replaced wood poles with concrete poles. We did not lose a single pole in our system to the wind itself,” some readers sent e-mails casting doubt on Gould’s claim.

Joel Berger, who lives in the 21300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, sent a photo of a leaning wooden power pole with “There are two of these on our block alone....Two poles within five houses of ours. Been out of power since Saturday. FPL failed this catastrophe.”

From Joel Berger
A wood power pole in the 21300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue
Joel Berger

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

