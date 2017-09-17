FPL says it’s restoring power on schedule. Miami-Dade’s powerless remain hot.

South Floridians without power continue to be figuratively hot because they’re literally hot in the September post-Irma oppressive warmth. And if these folks who feel like the Human Torch could set anything ablaze, there’s no doubt about what would get “Flame on!”
Florida Power & Light.
“Last night, we got a recording saying our power would be on by Monday and I’ve not seen a single truck,” North Miami Beach’s Joe Shine said.
workers may not be visible to you because they are on a different street or substation working to restore your power.— FPL (@insideFPL) September 17, 2017
FPL’s Power Tracker claimed 94,290 remained without power in Miami-Dade County and 25,040 sans electricity in Broward County as of 5:40 p.m. Sunday. When Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced a Monday reopening back at noon Sunday, the number stood around 125,000. The electrical monopoly remained steadfast that 95 percent of Miami-Dade County would have power by the end of Monday and that the lights would be back on everywhere across Miami-Dade Tuesday.
Irma blew out the lights last weekend and did so side-swiping Miami-Dade and Broward with tropical-storm-force, outer-band winds. Patience has been drained.
When a Saturday Miami Herald story reported FPL spokesman Rob Gould’s assertion that, “We’ve replaced wood poles with concrete poles. We did not lose a single pole in our system to the wind itself,” some readers sent e-mails casting doubt on Gould’s claim.
Joel Berger, who lives in the 21300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, sent a photo of a leaning wooden power pole with “There are two of these on our block alone....Two poles within five houses of ours. Been out of power since Saturday. FPL failed this catastrophe.”
