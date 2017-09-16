Tempers flare as the wait for power stretches on — and on

1:09 DTE Energy of Michigan helps restore power to Coconut Grove Pause

0:19 Tropical storm Maria forms in Atlantic

2:01 Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys

2:01 House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone

2:35 Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders

0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died

0:37 FPL works to restore power to parts of Coral Gables

1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

0:41 Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74