Want to help Hurricane Irma victims? Here’s a good place to start

Want to help Hurricane Irma victims?
Donate money, not goods. Money can be used immediately; goods have to be sorted and cleaned.
By donating funds, people with the greatest need will get them immediately, leaders of local charities say.
Here are well-established South Florida nonprofits that are helping people hit hard by Hurricane Irma, from Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties to the Caribbean:
Here’s How You Can Help:
▪ The Miami Foundation:
The nonprofit that runs the annual Give Miami Day, has set up The Hurricane Relief Fund to support groups working on the ground to rebuild. It’s also created the Irma Caribbean Strong Relief Fund to help Caribbean islands such as Barbuda and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Irma Community Recovery Fund, focusing on Florida’s lower-income communities.
▪ Greater Miami Jewish Federation:
Donations: The Federation is accepting donations and notes that 100 percent of all contributions will be used to help Hurricane Irma victims. To donate, click here.
Volunteering: To volunteer, call the Jewish Volunteer Center of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation at 877.879.5652 and follow the prompts. Please leave your name and contact information and someone will return your call. You may also email IrmaVolunteers@gmjf.org.
Donations: The Archdiocese of Miami is accepting financial donations through its Catholic Charities to assist victims in the Florida Keys, Caribbean and Virgin Islands. And 100 percent of the donations will go toward Hurricane Irma relief efforts. To donate, click here for Catholic Charities or click here for the Archdiocese of Miami Development Fund.
▪ Catholic Relief Services is working with their partners in the smaller Caribbean islands to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts and prepare for Hurricane Jose. Click here to donate.
The nonprofit is collecting funds through its Operation Helping Hands, which works with a network of nonprofits across the county.
To donate or volunteer, click here.
▪ United Way of Broward County
Broward Cares is a collaboration among the United Way, the Community Foundation of Broward and the Jewish Federation of Broward County. As such, 100 percent of donations made through BrowardCares.org will be directed to local storm recovery efforts. To donate, click here.
The Coconut Creek -based nonprofit has an extensive support network in the Caribbean, feeding millions of the hungry poor in 17 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. More than 95 percent of your donation goes directly to programs that help the poor. To donate, click here.
▪ South Florida Muslim Federation
Masjid Ansar is in desperate need of replenishment of its food pantry. The masjid is located at 5245 NW Seventh Ave., Miami From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, there will be an open house with food being distributed. To donate food or volunteer at the open house, call Sister Nia Jackson at 786-263-1710 or click here.
Volunteers are needed at 11 a.m. Sunday at the IFSF Food Pantry, 10875 NW 52nd St, Suite 7, Sunrise, FL 33071, to pack boxes of food. Contact Sister Kauser 954-907-0157 to volunteer.
▪ Bridge to Hope Provides services to South Florida’s vulnerable communities affected by Hurricane Irma, such as the elderly, chronically ill, homeless and low-income households. Click here to donate.
▪ Early Learning Children’s Foundation will provide recovery resources to more than 1,500 childcare programs across Miami-Dade and Monroe county to serve high vulnerable children in the community. Click here to donate.
▪ Goodwill of South Florida’s donation centers will receive clothing and household item donations. Click here to find a center near you.
▪ Feeding South Florida runs a disaster relief program, assisting evacuees from South Florida and surrounding counties. Click here to learn more about their efforts, and click here to donate.
▪ The Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts. Click here to learn more.
▪ The Southwest Florida Community Foundation is partnering with United Way to support Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Southwest Florida. Donations can be general or designated to one of the following counties: Lee, Hendry, Glades, Charlotte or Collier Counties. Click here to donate or text GIVESWFL to 444999.
▪ Gulf Coast Community Foundation has established a disaster fund focused on making the region habitable again so residents can resume their daily lives. Click here to donate.
The statewide agencies mobilizes and deploys resources to those responding to and recovering from diasters. To volunteer or to donate, click here.
