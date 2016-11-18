‘We’re crushing it’: Give Miami Day raises $9.1 million — a new record

Miamians were in a giving mood on Thursday, contributing $9.1 million to a charity drive organized by the Miami Foundation, with Planned Parenthood getting a big boost.
Last year, Give Miami Day raised $7.1 million.
By 7 p.m. Thursday night, the drive had already surpassed that haul.
“Five hours to go, and we’re crushing it,” said Javier Alberto Soto, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation, who was celebrating with colleagues Thursday night at Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus. “Given our lack of unity in our community and our country, this is the time to lean in and be the change you want to see in the world.”
The Greater Miami Jewish Federation raised the most money in the 24-hour cycle that ended at midnight with $476,214, according to a leaderboard posted on the Miami Foundation’s website Friday morning.
Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida received the most individual donations with 725. That was up from 190 donations last year. A national social media campaign asking people to give in the name of Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who has called for cutting off federal funding to the nonprofit, helped spur donations, said Laura Goodhue, vice president of public policy for Planned Parenthood’s local chapter.
“It shows the community resolve to stand with Planned Parenthood,” Goodhue said. “The majority of Americans supports access to safe and legal abortions, as well as preventative services.”
The organization tripled its fundraising from last year.
In terms of dollars raised, the top nonprofits after the Greater Miami Jewish Federation were Gene Spotlight ($229,567), Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden ($210,499), Camillus House ($195,477), Planned Parenthood ($155,149), Beth David Congregation & the Gordon School ($145,275) and Miami City Ballet ($130,380).
Donations for Give Miami Day started at a minimum of $25. The Miami Foundation launched its fundraising initiative launched five years ago. This year, more than 650 nonprofits were included in the drive.
