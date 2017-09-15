Looking for ice, food and hot meals after Irma? Here’s where to find them

As thousands of South Florida residents wait for power to be restored at their homes after Hurricane Irma, there are several organizations and governmental agencies providing hot meals, ice and water throughout the day Friday.
Here is a list of some of those distributions across Miami-Dade, Broward and parts of Monroe County. This list will be updated:
▪ Miami-Dade and Broward public schools to provide free lunches on Friday.
In Miami-Dade 11 schools will distribute food to families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at W.F. Stirrup Elementary, 330 NW 97th Ave., Miami; Miami Senior High, 2450 SW First St., Miami; Booker T. Washington Senior, 1200 NW Sixth Ave., Miami; Hialeah Middle, 6027 East Seventh Ave., Hialeah; Miami Carol City Senior High, 3301 Miami Gardens Dr.; West Miami Middle, 7525 SW 24th St.; Liberty City Elementary, 1855 NW 71st St.; Feinberg/Fisher K-8 Center, 1420 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; Homestead Senior High, 2351 SW 12th Ave.; Robert Morgan Educational Center, 18180 SW 122nd Ave., Miami; and South Hialeah Elementary, 265 E. Fifth St.
Broward Public Schools, along with the United Way of Broward, began providing the lunches at eight schools at noon and will go until 3 p.m. at Boyd Anderson High in Lauderdale Lakes; Crystal Lake Middle in Pompano Beach; Deerfield Beach High School; Hallandale High School; Miramar High School; and South Broward High in Hollywood.
▪ Broward County is distributing water, ice and pre-packaged meals to residents at select locations.
McTyre Park, 3501 SW 56th Ave., West Park, until 7 p.m. Friday or until supplies run out. Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach, until 6 p.m. Friday. C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, until 6 p.m. Friday. Central Broward Regional Park, 3700 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill, will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
▪ The city of Miami is hosting a free picnic at Regatta Park, next to City Hall in Coconut Grove starting at 4 p.m. The menu will include burgers, hot dogs, chicken, pork sandwiches and drinks. Food will also be delivered to West Grove residents and the elderly. The park will also be a collection point for hurricane supply donations like non-perishable food items, propane, charcoal and gas cards.
▪ The monthly Sounds of Little Haiti event will be a community feeding event at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace.
The event will run from 2 to 6 p.m. and food will be distributed until it runs out. The organizers hope to feed up to 1,500 people. Organizers are also asking for volunteers and donations of water, ice, paper plates, charcoal and generators.
▪ Free meals in the City of Miami Gardens started at noon Friday at Vista Verde Park, 21001 NW 39th Ave. Miami Gardens. At 2 p.m. 400 meals will be served at Holy Family Episcopal Church, 18501 NW Seventh Ave. And at 5 p.m. at Mount Hermon AME Church, 17800 NW 25th Ave. Each event is offering meals on a first-come, first-serve basis. The distribution at Holy Family is specifically for city residents who must show identification or proof of residency.
▪ Winn-Dixie is giving ice to residents in Big Pine Key starting at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of their store, 251 Key Deer Blvd.
▪ The Opa-locka Community Development Corporation is distributing food, water and ice until 3 p.m. at the Opa-locka Arts and Recreation Center, 675 Ali Baba Ave.
▪ Lennar Homes has partnered with Cutler Bay and Palmetto Bay to hand out 60,000 pounds of ice to South Miami-Dade residents, starting at 9 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic School, 18455 Franjo Rd., Cutler Bay.
▪ Farm Share began distributing meals at their Florida City facility, 300 N. Krome Ave., at 10 a.m. and the distribution will continue until 1 p.m.
▪ Miami-Dade officials are distributing ice bags at Mr. Cool Appliances, 830 E. First Ave., in Hialeah. The distribution began at 1 p.m. The same location will be offering hot meals at 6 p.m.
Esteban "Steve" Bovo, chairman of the County Commission, announced the giveaway, along with State Sen. Rene Garcia, R-Hialeah.
▪ Coral Gables is giving out free ice bags for seniors and residents at the city’s Adult Activity Center, 2 Andalusia Ave. Distribution begins at 2 p.m. until supplies run out.
▪ North Miami is distributing ice at 4 p.m. at four locations across the city. The distributions are for city residents and they have to drive up to receive the ice.
The locations are: North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132nd St.; Arch Creek Preserve East, 2699 NE 135th St.; Griffing Park, Northeast 123rd Street and West Dixie Highway; Sunkist Grove Community Center, 12500 NW 13th Ave.
▪ The Immanuel Temple is serving hot meals at 6 p.m. in Opa-locka. The feeding will happen at Sherbondy Park, 380 Bahman Ave.
▪ Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1140 NW 62nd St., in Liberty City is serving hot dinners starting at 5 p.m.
▪ The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana is accepting donations Friday and Saturday at their headquarters, 1400 SW First St., to deliver to the Tamiami Park emergency shelter. The foundation is seeking donations of food, water, clothes, towels, games, baby formula, mats/mattresses, pillows, blankets and toiletries.
▪ Two assisted living facilities in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach are serving meals to seniors on Monday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The locations are Hidden Ranches in Miami Gardens, 1864 NW 17th St. and Regal Park Assisted Living in Boynton Beach, 1708 NE 4th St. The seniors must be Miami-Dade and Palm Beach residents.
