Need batteries, fees waived at ATMs or reduced rates after Irma? Here’s help.

As South Florida regroups after Hurricane Irma and services begin to reopen, some businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward have joined in relief efforts to offer free goods or reduced costs or service fees to help the community get back to normalcy.
Here’s what we are seeing out there. Stay with the Miami Herald for the latest reports.
▪ Duracell’s Power Forward initiative is working with local authorities, FEMA and the Red Cross to mobilize at least one relief vehicle in Florida to provide free batteries, mobile charging and WiFi to those affected by Irma. Location details will be posted soon on the @Duracell Twitter and Duracell Facebook page.
▪ Regions Bank announced a variety of financial services, including payment extensions and the waiving of certain fees post-Irma. Offers include: Regions’ fees waived for customers at other banks’ ATMs in the affected areas and waived for non-customers at Regions’ ATMs in the affected areas; one penalty-free CD withdrawal; personal loan payment extensions through a customer assistance program; and payment extensions available for existing credit card holders. Call 1-800-411-9393.
▪ El Paseo Hotel, a boutique hotel on Miami Beach’s Española Way, is offering a Miami Relief Rate for standard rooms at $99 and suites with kitchenettes starting at $149. Reservations for the Miami Relief Rate can only be made directly with the hotel and are not available online. Email Reservations@elpaseohotel.com or call 855-417-8483 and mention promo code: Miami Relief Rate.
