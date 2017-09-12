What’s open and closed two days after Hurricane Irma in Miami-Dade, Broward

As South Florida continues its recovery after Hurricane Irma, we should see more stores, businesses and restaurants reopening Tuesday and through the week in areas marked as safe. Here’s what we know so far:
What’s open:
Food and Restaurants
▪ Flanigans locations: 2460 Weston Rd., 8695 NW 12th St., Miami, 2235 State Road Seven, Wellington, and 950 South Federal Hwy., Stuart
▪ Versailles Restaurant, 3555 SW Eighth St.
▪ Jimmy’s Eastside Diner, 7201 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
▪ Sabor Tropical Supermarket at 79th Street and Biscayne Bay
▪ Vicky Bakery 860 S.E. Eighth St., Hialeah and 2885 W. 68th Street, Hialeah
▪ Panther Coffee, 2390 NW 2nd Ave., Miami with limited menu
▪ All Sedanos Supermarket locations
▪ Canton’s Dadeland and Coral Gables locations
▪ Che Tito's Grill & Pizza, 12018 SW 88th St., Miami
▪ Tap 42’s Coral Gables and Fort Lauderdale locations
▪ Valero Gas, 331 23rd St., Miami Beach
▪ Yardbird Southern Table and Bar, 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
▪ Town Kitchen and Bar, 7301 SW 57 Court, South Miami
▪ Shorty’s BBQ, 2255 NW 87 Ave., Miami, and 5989 S. University Drive, Davie
▪ Aromas Del Peru, all locations
▪ Duffy’s Sports Grill, North Miami Beach, Plantation, Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale and Weston locations
▪ Bolay Restaurant, 151 N. Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines
▪ Brazaviva Brazilian Steakhouse, 7910 NW 25 St., Doral and 14301 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise
▪ Caja Caliente, 2634 NE Second Ave., Miami
▪ Enriquetas Cafeteria, 186 NE 29 St., Miami
▪ El Palacio de Los Jugos, 2038 NW 27 Ave., Miami
▪ Clove Mediterranean Kitchen, 195 SE Third Ave., Miami
▪ The Seven Dials, 2030 Douglas Road, Coral Gables
▪ Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, 8000 NW 25 St. #500, Doral
▪ Pizzarium Downtown, 69 E. Flagler St., Miami
▪ Quinto La Huella/Sugar, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami
▪ Via Emilia 9, 1120 15 St., Miami Beach
Publix
▪ 15750 SW 72nd St., Miami
▪ 9755 NW 41st St., Doral
▪ 2270 SW 27th Ave., Miami
▪ 9050 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores Village
▪ 1700 Miami Gardens Dr., North Miami Beach
▪ 8250 Mills Dr., Kendall
▪ 9041 SW 107th Ave., Kendall
▪ 11750 SW 104th Ave., Kendall
▪ 6876 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
7-Elevens
▪ 4998 West Atlantic Blvd, Margate
▪ 11650 W. Sample Dr., Coral Springs
▪ 10380 Royal Palm Dr., Coral Springs
▪ 7901 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac
▪ 4525 Wiles Rd., Coconut Creek
▪ 8395 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach
▪ 3100 NW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
▪ 7801 W. Sample Rd., Coral Springs
▪ 3101 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac
▪ 1480 SW 26 Ave., Pompano Beach
▪ 1440 W. Copans Rd., Pompano Beach
▪ 290 W. Copans Rd., Pompano Beach
▪ 5200 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach
Walgreens
▪ 1515 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
▪ 1400 NW 12 Ave., Miami
▪ 15911 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
Walmart
▪ 5571 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Coconut Creek
▪ 13550 W. Sunrise, Blvd., Sunrise
▪ 4700 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City
▪ 8550 Stirling Rd, Hollywood
▪ 401 E. Sheridan St., Dania Beach
▪ 11800 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., Hialeah Gardens
CVS
▪ 4801 SW Eighth St., Coral Gables
▪ 170 SE Third Ave., Miami
▪ 1421 Alton Road, Miami Beach
▪ 9031 SW 107 Ave., Miami
▪ 600 NE 128 St., North Miami
▪ 2780 NE Eighth St., Homestead
Target
▪ 21265 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
▪ 5601 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens
▪ 1750 W. 37th St., Hialeah
▪ 3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami
Navarro Pharmacy
▪ Miami locations: 3949 SW Eighth St., 8740 SW 40 St., 12000 SW Eighth St., 15000 SW 72 St., 14665 SW 104 St., 11865 SW 26 St., 13796 SW 152 St., 9686 SW 24 St. and 14055 SW 88 St.
▪ Hialeah locations: 4410 W. 16 Ave., 3141 W. 76 St., 3960 W. 12 Ave., 2399 W. 52 St. and 6410 NW 186 St.
▪ 93 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
▪ 16801 NW 67 Ave., Miami Lakes
▪ 11402 NW 41 St., Doral
▪ 2614 NE 10 Court, Homestead
Fresh Market
▪ 3580 NW 83 Ave., Doral
Milam’s
▪ Coconut Grove, Red Bird, Miami Springs and Coral Gables stores are open; Sunny Isles Beach store open at 11 a.m., 2969 McDonald St., Miami will open at noon
Hooters
▪ Sunrise, Doral, Pembroke Pines, Coral Way, Hialeah and Royal Pig locations
Shopping
▪ Sawgrass Mills Mall
▪ Dadeland Mall, 7535 N. Kendall Dr., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ Miami International Mall, 1455 NW 107th Ave., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
▪ The Shops at Downtown Doral
▪ Aventura Mall 10 a.m.-5p.m.
▪ Pembroke Lakes Mall opens at noon
▪ The Falls shopping mall
Entertainment
▪ CinéBistro, 3450 NW 83 Ave., Doral. Open Noon - 3 p.m.
Transportation
▪ Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
▪ Miami International Airport
▪ Broward County bus and paratransit services have resumed and are operating 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Parks
▪ Miami Beach parks: Lummus, Maurice Gibb, Scott Rakow Youth Center, Palm Island, South Pointe, North Shore Park and Youth Center, Crespi, Fisher
Banks
▪ Marquis Bank in Coral Gables
▪ Continential National Bank branches
▪ Apollo Bank: Brickell, Coral Gables, Downtown Miami, Doral and Hialeah locations
▪ Citibank: Weston Town Center, Tamarac, Aventura and West Kendall
What’s closed:
Food and Restaurants
▪ Many Publix locations
▪ Many Winn-Dixie locations
▪ Many Walmart locations
▪ Many CVS locations
▪ Many Walgreens locations
▪ Many Whole Foods locations
Transportation
▪ Tri-Rail trains and shuttle buses are closed until further notice.
▪ Miami-Dade Transit is not operating until further notice.
Entertainment
▪ Miami-Dade county libraries
▪ Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
▪ HistoryMiami Museum
▪ The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
Schools
▪ University of Miami will resume classes on Coral Gables and Marine campuses on Monday, Sept. 18.
▪ Florida International University is closed until further notice.
▪ Miami Dade College is closed until further notice.
▪ Broward College campuses are closed and classes are canceled until further notice.
▪ Miami-Dade and Broward public schools are closed until further notice. Read full story here.
Shopping
▪ Westfield Broward remains closed until further notice
▪ Westland Mall remains closed until further notice
Banks
▪ Bank of America locations are closed until further notice
▪ Wells Fargo locations will be closed until further notice
