Sanjay Roy of Miami checks the departure board as flights at Miami International Airport are canceled due to Hurricane Irene on August 25.
Sanjay Roy of Miami checks the departure board as flights at Miami International Airport are canceled due to Hurricane Irene on August 25. Al Diaz Miami Herald Staff
Sanjay Roy of Miami checks the departure board as flights at Miami International Airport are canceled due to Hurricane Irene on August 25. Al Diaz Miami Herald Staff

Hurricane

MIA to close Monday after suffering ‘significant water damage’ from Irma

By Patricia Mazzei

pmazzei@miamiherald.com

September 10, 2017 10:09 PM

Miami International Airport will close Monday after sustaining “significant water damage” Sunday from Hurricane Irma.

The airport’s director, Emilio González, noted MIA had endured wind gusts of nearly 100 mph.

MIA has been closed for flights, but the terminal remained open for more than 600 hotel guests and 40 stranded passengers who did not have hotel rooms. Some concessions stayed open as well.

Hundred of flights were canceled Saturday and Sunday ahead of the storm. Operations are expected to resume Tuesday, with limited schedules.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which closed ahead of Irma, has yet to announce its reopening.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Flamingos in Cuba fall victim to Hurricane Irma

Flamingos in Cuba fall victim to Hurricane Irma 2:00

Flamingos in Cuba fall victim to Hurricane Irma
No Name Key storm surge 0:29

No Name Key storm surge
Key Largo resident surveys the damage 1:33

Key Largo resident surveys the damage

View More Video