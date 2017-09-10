MIA to close Monday after suffering ‘significant water damage’ from Irma

Miami International Airport will close Monday after sustaining “significant water damage” Sunday from Hurricane Irma.

The airport’s director, Emilio González, noted MIA had endured wind gusts of nearly 100 mph.

MIA has been closed for flights, but the terminal remained open for more than 600 hotel guests and 40 stranded passengers who did not have hotel rooms. Some concessions stayed open as well.

Hundred of flights were canceled Saturday and Sunday ahead of the storm. Operations are expected to resume Tuesday, with limited schedules.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which closed ahead of Irma, has yet to announce its reopening.