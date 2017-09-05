Will Hurricane Irma affect your travel plans? Here’s what you need to know

Travelers unlucky enough to have flights or cruises to or from Miami this week will likely get caught in the string of cancellations coming for South Florida as Hurricane Irma barrels across the Atlantic.
By Tuesday, airlines had begun canceling flights and cruise lines adjusted itineraries, with more disruptions expected in the following days. Irma’s winds clocked in at 185 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon, making it the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.
For those with travel plans in the next week, here’s what you need to know:
Flight cancellations
As of Tuesday afternoon, American Airlines had canceled nearly 35 flights from Caribbean cities to Miami International Airport. Flights to Antigua, Antigua; St. Kitts, Saint Kitts and Nevis; St. Maarten, Saint Maarten; St. Thomas Island, U.S. Virgin Islands; and San Juan, Puerto Rico were canceled through Wednesday. Two flights to San Juan and one to St. Maarten scheduled for Thursday were also canceled.
Miami International Airport said it is closely monitoring the storm and will close when sustained winds reach 55 miles per hour. However, cautioned spokesman Greg Chin, airlines may decide to not fly well before that point. Chin advised passengers to stay in contact with their individual airline about flight statuses and make arrangements before coming to the airport.
Both MIA and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are posting updates on the storm and flights on Twitter at @iflymia and @FLLFlyer.
No flights out of Fort Lauderdale had been canceled Tuesday as of that afternoon, said airport spokesman Greg Meyer. But four flights to and from FLL from San Juan on JetBlue slated for Wednesday have been canceled.
More cancellations are expected in the coming days. Spirit airlines spokesman Paul Berry said cancellations are possible for South Florida as the storm moves closer to the region.
Change fees for airlines
American Airlines, which has a large hub at Miami International Airport, is waiving change fees for flights to or from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Key West, Palm Beach and Sarasota for travel through Sept. 12.
Change fees are waived as long as tickets were purchased by Tuesday, new tickets are for travel through Sept. 15 and passengers don’t change their origin or destination cities.
American Airlines is also adding a flight from San Juan to Miami on Wednesday for travelers fleeing the storm.
JetBlue Airways spokesman Philip Stewart said Tuesday that passengers with flights to the Caribbean and Fort Lauderdale and Orlando airports in Florida should be closely monitoring their flights for possible cancellations.
Most major airlines are waiving change fees for flights to affected areas or South Florida in the coming days.
The airline is waiving fees and fare increases for passengers flying to or from Aguadilla, Ponce and San Juan, Puerto Rico; Antigua, Antigua; St. Croix and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands; and St. Maarten, St. Maarten through Wednesday. Change fees for travel through Saturday are waived, the airline said.
Delta Air Lines is offering waived change fees to through Sept. 12 for 10 Caribbean destinations that have been impacted by flight cancellations so far. The airline expects to see more cancellations depending on the path of the storm, said spokesman Michael Thomas.
Travel waivers are also in effect for United Airlines flights to Aguadilla and San Juan Puerto Rico through Sept. 11.
For travelers on Southwest Airlines, change fees have been waived for flights through Sept. 11 to or from Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, West Palm Beach in the U.S. and Havana, Cuba; Nassau Bahamas; Punta Cana, Domincan Republic; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Passengers on Spirit with reservations for flights affected by the storm will have change fees waived through Sept. 12.
Cruise lines change voyages
Cruise lines began adjusting voyages early this week to keep them out of the path of the storm. But the storm’s current track has it potentially arriving in South Florida over the weekend, days where ships usually leave port for new sailings.
Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line is preparing for that scenario by canceling a seven-day eastern Caribbean sailing on the Norwegian Escape scheduled to depart from Miami on Saturday. A three-day Bahamas sailing on the Norwegian Sky scheduled for Friday has also been canceled. Guests on either trip will receive a full refund and a 50 percent future cruise credit, the cruise line said.
Two current sailings in the Caribbean are being adjusted.
The Norwegian Escape, which is on a seven-day trip, will move to a five-day sailing instead, skipping two stops in Mexico and sailing to Miami Tuesday evening. The ship is expected to dock in PortMiami Thursday.
Passengers who do not live in Miami and can’t secure a flight out of the area can remain on the ship. While Norwegian has not yet determined what course the ship will take, the line said in a statement Tuesday that it plans to set a course away from the storm. All guests, regardless of whether they stay on or not, will get a refund for the missed days and a 25 percent future cruise credit, plus change fees for flights of up to $300 per person.
Guests on the Norwegian Sky, which is on a four-day Cuba cruise, will skip a stop at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and arrive in Miami Thursday. Those passengers will also get a refund for the missed day, a 25 percent future cruise credit, and change fees of up to $300 per person.
Passengers on the Norwegian Escape who do not live in South Florida and can’t get a flight home can remain on the ship for another sailing leaving PortMiami Thursday.
Doral-based Carnival Cruise Line has also adjusted itineraries, moving four voyages with eastern Caribbean itineraries to western Caribbean itineraries. The voyages affected were: the Carnival Glory, sailing from Miami, the Carnival Magic, sailing from Orlando, the Carnival Splendor, sailing from Fort Lauderdale, and the Carnival Pride, sailing from Baltimore.
Royal Caribbean International also moved to a western Caribbean itinerary with Allure of the Seas, which left Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Sunday. Celebrity Equinox’s voyage was also modified to stay away from the storm’s course.
Cruise lines will also closely be monitoring potential port closures due to the storm. During Hurricane Harvey last month, four cruise ships were stranded in the Gulf of Mexico after the Port of Galveston closed. About 15,000 cruisers were affected, with about half of them returning to Galveston a week after their original scheduled arrivals.
