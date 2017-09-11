2 million South Florida homes and businesses lost power. What you need to know now

More Videos 0:25 Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. Pause 0:57 Coast Guard crews based in U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Irma 1:33 Key Largo resident surveys the damage 0:29 Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 0:21 Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives 0:46 Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:46 A whirlwind whips through downtown Miami during Hurricane Irma 1:08 Time lapse: The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald newsroom covering Hurricane Irma 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath Video Link copy Embed Code copy

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath FPL is assembling a restoration force of more than 13,500 including utility partners from 29 states, as far away as Texas and California. FPL is assembling a restoration force of more than 13,500 including utility partners from 29 states, as far away as Texas and California. Florida Power and Light Company

