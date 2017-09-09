AT&T, Sprint and Verizon are waiving talk, text and data overage charges for Florida customers facing Irma

Verizon and AT&T are waiving overage charges for calls, texts and data for its customers as Hurricane Irma threatens the state.
AT&T is automatically issuing credits and waiving additional fees to give unlimited data, talk and texts to AT&T wireless customers and unlimited talk and texts to AT&T PREPAID customers across Florida through at least Sept. 17.
AT&T said it is also extending payment dates for its prepaid plan with voice and text service through Sept. 17. Go to att.com/hurricaneirma for more details.
Through at least Monday, Verizon is also waiving overage charges for talk, text and data (these ZIP codes are the qualifying areas) while prepaid customers will receive an extra 3 GB of data. Verizon may extend its offering as needed, it said.
Sprint is waiving all text, call and data overage fees for Sprint, BoostMobile and Virgin Mobile customers in Florida through Sept. 15. Fees will be proactively waived during the specified timeframe.
Cell carriers already announced they were waiving overage charges for customers calling in the Bahamas and Caribbean and have been extending those coverage periods as well.
Customers are encouraged to use text messaging when possible due to high call volumes and possible network congestion in the local area.
