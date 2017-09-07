Wireless carriers offer free calls and texts in parts of Caribbean

T-Mobile is offering free calls and texts, as well as unlimited data, to all T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers in affected areas of Puerto Rico. Through at least Friday, T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers in area codes 787 and 939 can call anywhere in the U.S. for free and enjoy unlimited data, regardless of their plan.
Through Saturday, Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees for its Sprint, Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile customers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For U.S. customers, Sprint will waive all international call and text overage fees to the following through at least Saturday: Anguilla, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Turks and Caicos, and British Virgin Islands. For the same period, Sprint will also waive roaming voice and text overage fees for its customers in those locations.
Through at least Sunday, AT&T is providing unlimited data, calls and texts via bill credits for AT&T wireless and unlimited calls and texts for AT&T PREPAID customers. This includes calling or texting to and from the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and calling or texting from the U.S. to the British Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Turks and Caicos.
Cricket Wireless will also provide customers free calls to the Dominican Republic and Haiti through Saturday. Calls to Puerto Rico are already included in all plans.
AT&T is also offering unlimited calls for AT&T Voice customers calling from the U.S. to these countries.
The carriers said they may adjust their offerings as they continue to assess the impact.
Customers are encouraged to use text messaging when possible due to network congestion in the impacted areas.
