Where should I park my car during Hurricane Irma?

More Videos

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms 2:07

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Pause
Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle 2:21

Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

San Juan's homeless make do after Hurricane Maria 2:07

San Juan's homeless make do after Hurricane Maria

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys 1:30

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys

Keys evacuations underway as Hurricane Irma nears 1:22

Keys evacuations underway as Hurricane Irma nears

Key Largo resident surveys the damage 1:33

Key Largo resident surveys the damage

Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida 0:29

Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida

Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma 0:55

Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

  • Sandbags running out in Florida as Irma approaches

    Florida residents faced long lines for sandbags to help secure their homes ahead of Hurricane Irma on Friday, September 8. Some places had already run out of supplies.

Florida residents faced long lines for sandbags to help secure their homes ahead of Hurricane Irma on Friday, September 8. Some places had already run out of supplies. Clearwater Police Department
Florida residents faced long lines for sandbags to help secure their homes ahead of Hurricane Irma on Friday, September 8. Some places had already run out of supplies. Clearwater Police Department

Hurricane

Where should I park my car during Hurricane Irma?

By Sydney Pereira

spereira@miamiherald.com

September 08, 2017 06:32 PM

UPDATED September 09, 2017 11:03 AM

In a reversal, Marlins Park has opened its Home Plate parking garage for Hurricane Irma.

On Thursday, the baseball stadium’s four parking structures were closed to the public. Two of the garages were open to shelter emergency vehicles, while the other two were closed.

On Friday afternoon, that changed.

“We were able to do it because we had security people there,” said the Miami Parking Authority’s CEO Art Noriega, which oversees the Marlins Park garages. “We said: ‘Let’s just open it up because we had so many inquiries, we might as well.’”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The garage, the one behind home plate at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, can hold up to 900 cars. The free parking will available to all people on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Other places where you can park your car in a municipal garage during the storm:

Miami Beach still had three parking garages with spaces, as of Friday afternoon. Those include:

▪ Seventh Street & Collins Ave. Garage

▪ 13th Street & Collins Ave. Garage

▪ 16th Street & Collins Ave. Garage

Miami-Dade County opened several Metrorail garages this week. As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, there were three garages that still had spaces:

▪ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (6205 Northwest 27th Ave.)

▪ Brownsville (5200 Northwest 27th Ave.)

▪ Santa Clara (2050 Northwest 12th Ave.)

Coral Gables opened all of its city-owned garages, and though it is unclear which still have availability, the map of those garages is here.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Other free parking garages, though availability is uncertain, that The Miami Herald has confirmed are open include:

Hollywood city garages

In Doral, city officials say you can park in street parking spots at downtown Doral. They do not have meters. Doral does not have municipal garages.

You cannot park at Doral CityPlace. IKEA was letting people park in its parking lots. Anywhere else you are at risk of being towed because its private property, according to Doral police.

Keep in mind that most of these parking garages won’t be responsible for any damage, theft, or vandalism that occurs. One parking garage in Hollywood was already packed two to three rows deep by Friday afternoon, making it nearly impossible to get in or out of the garage.

Miami Herald Staff Writers Joey Flechas, Doug Hanks, Alex Harris, Monique O. Madan and David Smiley contributed to this report.

If you know of a garage that is open, email spereira@miamiherald.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms 2:07

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

Pause
Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle 2:21

Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

San Juan's homeless make do after Hurricane Maria 2:07

San Juan's homeless make do after Hurricane Maria

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys 1:30

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys

Keys evacuations underway as Hurricane Irma nears 1:22

Keys evacuations underway as Hurricane Irma nears

Key Largo resident surveys the damage 1:33

Key Largo resident surveys the damage

Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida 0:29

Storm surge from Hurricane Irma arrives at No Name Key in Florida

Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma 0:55

Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

  • Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

    Model beach houses take a beating as scientists at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine & Atmospheric Science crank up a one-of-a-kind hurricane simulation tank at the school. Scientist Ben Kirtman, the Director of the Cooperative Institute of Marine & Atmospheric Studies explains how creating Cat 5 force winds and waves in the giant tank help with making predications and future forecasts that help save lives.

Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms

View More Video