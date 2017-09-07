Miami-Dade opens up Metrorail garages for free parking during Hurricane Irma

Miami-Dade opened its eight Metrorail garages to free parking on Thursday in order to give residents a place to stash their cars during Hurricane Irma.
The stations are:
Dadeland South (9150 Dadeland Blvd.)
Dadeland North (8300 S. Dixie Highway)
South Miami (5949 Sunset Drive)
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (6205 NW 27th Ave.)
Earlington Heights (2100 NW 41st St.)
Okeechobee (2005 W. Okeechobee Road)
Santa Clara (2050 NW 12th Ave.)
Brownsville (5200 NW 27th Ave.)
Mayor Carlos Gimenez called the garages “areas of refuge for personal cars” and said the county would not be responsible for damage suffered inside them. “The spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis,” he said.
Comments