(L-R) Nelly and Nicholas Perez watch over a sleeping Nicholas, age two months, along with his aunt, Nelly Diaz at the hurricane shelter at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exhibition.
Hurricane

If you are evacuating to a shelter, read this

By Monique O. Madan

September 08, 2017 12:11 AM

If you’ve been ordered to evacuate your home and are going to a shelter, you might not know what to expect when you get there.

All residents of Zones A, B and C were ordered to evacuate by Miami-Dade County officials. Plug in your address on this map to see what zone you’re in.

If you’re headed to a shelter, these are the ones currently open in Miami-Dade. If you have pets, here is the shelter that accepts them. If you need help getting to a shelter, you can check if transportation is available in your area.

But if you’ve never been to a shelter before, here are a few things you should know.

▪ You must bring your own nonperishable food, one gallon of water (per person, per day), medications, bedding, towels, toilet paper and clothes.

▪ Shelters include accessible entryways, service areas and bathrooms for those with special needs. Service animals are permitted.

▪  If you have a pet, don’t forget their vaccination records, collar with their name and contact number, their food and water. In Miami-Dade you do not need to preregister your pet. In Broward, you do.

▪  There will be no beds or showers.

▪  Shelters are usually gymnasiums. You will be sleeping or sitting on the floor unless you bring an inflatable mattress or mat.

▪  Each person is given about 20 square feet of personal space.

▪ There will be A/C, as long as the generators are working. Bring a hand fan, officials recommend.

▪  Though shelter volunteers will not ask for your documents, make sure to bring important documents like your passport, ID, insurance cards or anything else you don’t want to lose.

▪  You will not be questioned on your immigration status.

▪  Doors to the shelter will close when winds reach sustained speeds of 40 mph.

▪  There will be a limited number of electric outlets to charge cellphones.

▪  You cannot register to go into a shelter and reserve your spot. If you go back home, you risk the shelter reaching its capacity. At that point, you need a plan B.

▪  If you or your family member have been separated after the hurricane, the American Red Cross will try to reunite you.

▪  Hot food will not be provided until after the storm passes.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Shelter Locations

▪ Pet-Friendly Center, E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exhibition, at Tamiami Park, 10901 Coral Way, Miami.

▪ Miami Carol City Senior, 3301 Miami Gardens Dr., Miami Gardens

▪ Miami Central Senior, 1781 NW 95th St., Miami

▪ North Miami Senior, 13110 NE Eighth Ave., North Miami

▪ TERRA Environmental, 11005 SW 84th St., Miami

▪ North Miami Beach Senior, 1247 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach

▪ South Miami Senior, 6856 SW 53th St., South Miami

▪ Felix Varela Senior, 15255 SW 96th St., West Kendall

