Hurricane

Am I in an evacuation zone? Check this map

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 9:52 AM

Miami-Dade County officials have not issued evacuation orders yet but said the option is still on the table.

It’s easy to find out if your home is in an evacuation zone by entering your ZIP Code on a Miami-Dade map. Residents who live near the shoreline and some inland areas — Zones A and B — may be ordered to leave.

The zones are organized from A to E, with zone A being the area most vulnerable to storm surges. If your zone is ordered to evacuate, here is a list of shelters in your area.

  

Wednesday morning, Broward issued evacuation orders while Palm Beach weighs in on when to open shelters and order evacuations, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Monroe County issued a mandatory evacuation of all residents on Tuesday. A tourist evacuation order started Wednesday morning.

For the latest information on Hurricane Irma, visit the Miami Herald’s hurricane page.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

More Videos

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:48

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Pause
Wholesale store is overrun with customers preparing for Hurricane Irma 1:06

Wholesale store is overrun with customers preparing for Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma brings devastating rain and wind as it roars into St. Maarten 1:56

Hurricane Irma brings devastating rain and wind as it roars into St. Maarten

Florida Senator Marco Rubio recommends evacuation before arrival of Hurricane Irma 1:53

Florida Senator Marco Rubio recommends evacuation before arrival of Hurricane Irma

Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store 0:16

Lack of water spurs heated exchange at a wholesale store

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 0:34

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 1:05

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic

  • What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

    Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." Hours before, video of Saint Martin showed water flowing through streets.

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Shortly after 8 AM ET Wednesday, NASA SPoRT tweeted "Saint-Martin and Anguilla appear to have taken a direct hit by cat 5 Hurricane #Irma." Hours before, video of Saint Martin showed water flowing through streets.

Gaurav Lakhwani, Daniel Rees, and lincolnhodges via Storyful

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

International Space Station camera captures view of Hurricane Irma

View More Video