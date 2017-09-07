Irma evacuations under way in Broward as emergency shelters open

Mandatory evacuations continued Thursday in coastal areas of Broward County, as residents began flowing into one of 14 emergency shelters that were open and operational ahead of Hurricane Irma.

At a briefing at the county’s emergency operations center, Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief stressed that shelters should be considered a last resort for those who have no family or friends outside evacuation zones.

The county’s mandatory evacuation covers all those who live or operate businesses east of U.S. Route 1 (Federal Highway), as well as all mobile home residents.

“We are expecting life-threatening water levels in the next two days...if you are in an evacuation zone and asked to evacuate, please do so, as emergency personnel will not be able to help you once the hurricane arrives,” she said.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those heading to shelters should bring bedding, snacks, water, medication and other items for personal comfort, she said. Shelters are listed here.

More Videos 2:07 Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms Pause 1:31 'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria 0:55 Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 0:05 Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey 2:32 Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 0:53 Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel 1:02 Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 2:13 Popular windsurfing business forced to close after Irma faces bigger challenges 0:58 17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gov. Rick Scott says "don't wait, leave now" to Floridians in evacuation zones Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017. Gov. Rick Scott says "don't wait, leave now" to Floridians in evacuation zones Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017. Roberto Koltun el Nuevo Herald

Bridges on barrier islands between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal will be locked down by 8 p.m. Friday, and no boats requiring openings will be able leave after the lockdown.

County government has already received more than 6,000 calls to its emergency hotline, which is open 24 hours to answer questions: Dial 311 or 954-831-4000.

Sheriff Scott Israel said national guard troops have been assigned to Broward, and one of their duties will be to help escort gas tankers to and from Port Everglades, where the cargo is delivered. County officials say there is enough gas, but that stations have been unable to keep up with the demand.

Israel urged residents to call 911 only in an emergency.

More Videos 2:07 Special tank allows scientists to churn up category 5 hurricane force storms Pause 1:31 'We are working. Not the government; we are.' Puerto Rico cleans up after Hurricane Maria 0:55 Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 0:05 Police dashcam captures fireball in sky over New Jersey 2:32 Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 0:53 Armed robber confronts man with nerves of steel 1:02 Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 2:13 Popular windsurfing business forced to close after Irma faces bigger challenges 0:58 17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's "too soon" to tell. Dr. Michael J. Brennan, acting branch chief of the National Hurricane Center, talks about the possible track Hurricane Irma may take as it makes its way closer to south Florida on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Where will Hurricane Irma go? NOAA says it's "too soon" to tell. Dr. Michael J. Brennan, acting branch chief of the National Hurricane Center, talks about the possible track Hurricane Irma may take as it makes its way closer to south Florida on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald Staff

Hundreds of animals in Broward’s animal shelters have been safely transported out of state, officials said.

“This storm is fast, it’s powerful, it’s devastating, and it’s already claimed lives in the Caribbean,'” Israel said.