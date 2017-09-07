Are you hitting the road to avoid Irma? Here’s where the traffic jams are

UPDATED: 1:15 p.m.
South Florida commutes are always hectic, but Thursday has brought fresh complications because of Hurricane Irma.
The Florida Turnpike, Interstate 95 and Interstate 75 are becoming increasingly clogged with traffic — with tens of thousands of Miami-Dade and Monroe County residents under evacuation orders and more fleeing in anticipation of the category 5 storm’s arrival this weekend.
And traffic woes are escalating into central Florida, too, as the crowds move northward and as the day wears on.
Think of the journey as one long morning rush hour. Deep breaths, mellow tunes, maybe some Richard Pryor or George Carlin to keep you laughing. Especially if you’re on Florida’s Turnpike or Interstate 75.
While the higher speed limits, tolls and fewer exits make the Turnpike the usually zippier choice for heading north, apparently the combination of gas and no tolls slowed the Turnpike down to Interstate 95 speed in some areas.
Being on the turnpike watching 95 traffic flow like nothing. pic.twitter.com/beZQenRlpn— Brooke (@bbbrooke_ann) September 7, 2017
Immediately in a traffic jam on the Turnpike. Can't win— Markian Gooley (@markdotgooley) September 7, 2017
By early afternoon, the Turnpike looked jammed from Palm Beach County through Orlando with a few stretches of reprieve.
State transportation data indicated the worst delays were near Stuart, Port St. Lucie, Fort Pierce, Yeehaw Junction and Kissimmee.
As well, usual trouble spots — like the interchange in Wildwood where the Turnpike ends and intersects with I-75 — are exacerbated by the flow of evacuating residents.
As of about 1 p.m., state transportation officials were reporting no major delays in Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe counties.
I-75 via Alligator Alley also had no reported incidents, but there was some congestion reported north of Fort Myers and just north of Tampa.
Meanwhile, I-95 also looked slow in some areas, particularly near Vero Beach, Melbourne and Daytona.
One person on Twitter counseled to try a fourth route, U.S. 27, which starts as Northwest 36th Street in Miami. It snakes north and across the state through Tallahassee.
I've been watching the traffic on 27 thru Google Maps. It's been green every time I've check recently. Nothing but red on 95, 75 & Turnpike— Constantine (@TrueFinFan13) September 7, 2017
But that option looks to be getting clogged, too.
US 27 in Perry, from my sister traveling to Tally just now. Bumper to bumper. pic.twitter.com/0wjXuRARFX— Gus Corbella (@guscorbella) September 7, 2017
In acknowledging the crammed roadways, Florida Gov. Rick Scott noted at noon briefing in West Palm Beach that state transportation officials have video cameras on every major roadway to monitor traffic flows. He said they are “clearing traffic issues in real time to keep people moving.”
“I know many of you are in traffic. I know it’s frustrating but please be patient,” Scott said, but he advised residents also: “You do not need to evacuate out of the state or hundreds of miles away to stay safe. Find shelters in your county.”
All tolls have been suspended throughout the state because of the impending storm. Florida state and local officials, including Scott, have urged residents who want to evacuate to not delay.
If your car conks out and has to be pulled off to the shoulder, do not leave it. Thursday morning, Florida Highway Patrol began towing cars left disabled or abandoned. Call *FHP if you need help.
Real-time traffic updates are available from the state at fl511.com.
You do not need to evacuate out of the state or hundreds of miles away to stay safe. Find shelters in your county.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott
Scott would not comment on under what circumstances evacuation routes might be turned into one-way roads to expedite traffic out of affected areas. He said, before that point though, state transportation officials would open shoulders to traffic. That order hasn’t been given yet.
Fuel supplies are running low around the state, as state officials scramble to address the pre-hurricane demand. GasBuddy offers a tracker to find out which gas stations have fuel, so drivers know where they can gas up.
In the mean time, don’t be surprised if you see caravans of law enforcement escorting fuel tankers. Scott said Thursday morning that’s one of the measures the state has taken to get fuel supplies to where they’re needed most as shortages are reported throughout the state.
Residents who are concerned about not being able to evacuate because of “fuel issues” can call the state transportation hotline at 1-800-955-5504, he said.
FHP Troopers assisting w/ fuel deliveries on the highways for #HurricaneIrma #ArriveAlive #FHP @PortTampaBay pic.twitter.com/Skbolxc6kl— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) September 7, 2017
Scott said the state is working with Google to provide real-time updates of road closures once those are needed before, during and after the storm.
